In the latest instalment from series five, the Match of the Day Top 10 boys debate the greatest Premier League hat-tricks.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards had no shortage of options to select from since the Premier League's inception in 1992.

Here are their picks. See what you think, and then choose the order you would rank them in.

Luis Suarez (4 December 2013)

Luis Suarez scored 69 Premier League goals for Liverpool

Liverpool 5-1 Norwich

Luis Suarez was at the peak of his powers with Liverpool in 2013-14 and he put in a mesmerising performance at Anfield when Norwich visited, scoring four goals in a 5-1 rout. The Uruguayan broke the deadlock with a 40-yard lob over John Ruddy before turning home Philippe Coutinho's corner for his second.

Suarez completed his hat-trick in the 35th minute when he emphatically drilled a half-volley beyond the despairing Ruddy. His fourth was a superbly executed free-kick, taking his tally against Norwich to 11 goals in just four appearances.

Suarez, who was suspended for the first six games of the campaign for biting Branislav Ivanovic the previous season, finished with 31 league goals in 33 appearances.

Robin van Persie (22 April 2013)

Robin van Persie's goals carried Manchester United to the Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge

Man Utd 3-0 Aston Villa

Manchester United knew victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford would seal a 20th top-flight title and Robin van Persie ensured there would be no slip-up.

It took just two minutes for the Dutch forward to calm United fans' nerves when he tapped in from close range. His second was a thing of beauty as he peeled off the shoulder of defender Ron Vlaar to meet Wayne Rooney's inch-perfect diagonal pass and volley home from 18 yards.

Van Persie showed composure to slot home his third after being teed up by Ryan Giggs with just 33 minutes on the clock. He went on to claim the Golden Boot with 26 goals, justifying his controversial move from Arsenal as United won what remains their most recent league title.

Steven Gerrard (13 March 2012)

Steven Gerrard made more than 700 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions

Liverpool 3-0 Everton

The script already appeared written for Steven Gerrard to be the star of the show on the day he made his 400th Premier League appearance for Liverpool against Everton at Anfield.

Gerrard broke the deadlock 11 minutes before half-time, cutely curling a finish beyond Tim Howard. Then the Reds skipper slammed home a second after Luis Suarez had twisted his way through the Everton backline, and he again linked up with the Uruguayan to wrap up his hat-trick in the 93rd-minute.

It was the first hat-trick in a Merseyside derby since Ian Rush, who was watching Gerrard's feat in the stands, scored four in a 5-0 Liverpool win at Goodison Park in 1982.

Dimitar Berbatov (19 September 2010)

Dimitar Berbatov's languid style was as joyous as frustrating at times for supporters

Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool

Dimitar Berbatov was no stranger to a classy performance but his hat-trick against arch-rivals Liverpool is certainly a highlight moment. The Bulgarian opened the scoring with a header from a corner moments before half-time.

His second was a stunning overhead kick in front of the Stretford End to put the Red Devils in complete control.

Steven Gerrard dragged Liverpool back into the match with a quickfire double, but Berbatov had the last laugh - leaping above Jamie Carragher with just six minutes left to power home John O'Shea's cross for the winner.

Mark Viduka (4 November 2000)

Mark Viduka scored 59 top-flight goals for Leeds

Leeds 4-3 Liverpool

Mark Viduka proved he was more than worthy of Leeds' £6m investment when he netted four times in a famous victory over Liverpool at Elland Road. Leeds twice came from behind, trailing 0-2 and 2-3, to win thanks to the big Australian.

Viduka opened his account for the day with a deft chip over Sander Westerveld and equalised with his head just after half-time.

His third and fourth goals came in the space of two minutes, using some nimble footwork to find space in a crowded box for his hat-trick before executing another cute chip to wrap up a dramatic win.

The summer arrival from Celtic finished the season with 17 goals, but Leeds finished a point shy of third-placed Liverpool to miss out on qualification for the Champions League.

Nwankwo Kanu (23 October 1999)

Nwankwo Kanu had already won the Champions League at Ajax before he arrived at Arsenal

Chelsea 2-3 Arsenal

With 75 minutes on the clock, Chelsea were seemingly cruising to a 2-0 win at home to London rivals Arsenal. But Nwankwo Kanu had other ideas.

Chelsea goalkeeper Ed de Goey had not conceded at home in the league before the Gunners' visit, but Kanu ended that streak with 15 minutes left to play when he poked the ball into the bottom left corner.

De Goey could do little to save Kanu's second as the forward drilled home a near-post strike, but the Dutchman was culpable - at least in part - for the third.

A rush of blood to the head saw De Goey race out of his box and Kanu rounded the keeper, before rifling home from the tightest of angles to complete his hat-trick and Arsenal's comeback.

Dennis Bergkamp (27 August 1997)

Dennis Bergkamp has scored some of the Premier League's most memorable goals

Leicester 3-3 Arsenal

Dennis Bergkamp curled beyond Kasey Keller to break the deadlock after nine minutes and doubled Arsenal's lead just after the hour mark, before Leicester fought back to level through Emile Heskey and Steve Walsh in the final six minutes.

Arsenal and Bergkamp responded with one of the all-time great Premier League goals in the 90th minute.

The Dutchman met David Platt's lofted long ball, barely breaking stride as he cushioned it with his right foot before using his left to turn inside the defender and then bending it into the net.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game, but not this one as Matt Elliott equalised for the Foxes. It was the only hat-trick that Bergkamp would score in the Premier League and he ended the season with a career-best 16 goals in the top flight.

Alan Shearer (2 February 1997)

Alan Shearer holds the Premier League goals record with 260

Newcastle 4-3 Leicester

Robbie Elliott got title-chasing Newcaslte up and running after just three minutes but the match turned on its head after the break as Leicester raced into a 3-1 lead.

But Newcastle talisman Alan Shearer took the game by the scruff of the neck and bagged himself a stunning 13-minute treble to fire his side to victory.

His first came from the penalty spot and he levelled the game courtesy of a 20-yard free-kick. Shearer's third, a last-minute tap-in, rescued victory from the jaws of defeat.

Ultimately, Newcastle's title charge under Kenny Dalglish fell short as they finished seven points shy of champions Manchester United but they did finish second to qualify for the Champions League.

Robbie Fowler (28 August 1994)

Robbie Fowler scored more than 180 goals in two spells at Liverpool

Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal

After hitting 12 Premier League goals during his debut campaign with Liverpool, Robbie Fowler was already well on his way to cementing his position as one of the most exciting young talents in England.

Fowler, 19, showcased the natural finishing instincts that would lead to him being dubbed 'God' by Reds fans in a record-breaking hat-trick against the Gunners.

His quickfire treble at Anfield - notched in just four minutes and 33 seconds - remained the top flight's fastest until May 2015 when Sadio Mane scored three times in Southampton's 6-1 win against Aston Villa.

Matt Le Tissier (9 April 1994)

Matt Le Tissier converted 47 of the 48 penalties that he took for Southampton

Norwich 4-5 Southampton

Southampton sat 21st and four points from safety with only six games left to play when they travelled to Norwich. After a run of three successive defeats and no win in seven, Saints desperately needed a victory - and homegrown star Matt Le Tissier delivered.

Southampton trailed three times but a hat-trick from their talisman drew them level with 18 minutes left to play. His first squeezed through the hands of Bryan Gunn and his second was dispatched from the penalty spot.

Le Tissier headed home his third to equalise and Ken Monkou bagged the winner in the 90th minute. It proved to be a turning point in their season as Southampton collected seven points from the final 15 on offer to finish one-point clear of relegation.

