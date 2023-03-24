Manchester City's hopes of silverware this term rest on WSL success

Gareth Taylor wants to see "the fire" in his Manchester City players' eyes when they host Chelsea in a Women's Super League fixture he has called a "must-win" for their title chances.

Leaders Chelsea have a game in hand and are two points clear of third-placed City, in a four-way title race.

And Taylor knows that a defeat or draw on Sunday could spell the end of City's hopes of a first title since 2016.

"We need to win at the weekend. It's as simple as that," said Taylor.

City go into the contest on the back of an FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Aston Villa but with an unbeaten league record that stretches back to September, when they lost in the reverse fixture to Emma Hayes' side.

That defeat plus an opening-day loss at Villa left a City side that appeared to be in transition attempting to peg back Chelsea, second-placed Manchester United and Arsenal for long periods of the season.

However Taylor's side now find themselves within striking distance of the reigning champions albeit with little margin for error if they are to end the season with silverware.

"If someone had given us this after the first two games of the season we'd have grabbed their hands off," Taylor added.

"What an opportunity for us. I want to see the fire in the players' eyes that I am seeing at the moment and the bit between our teeth ready to take on the challenge.

"We've suffered set-backs but the team bounced back and I think there is the determination of the players to right a few wrongs. Chelsea have a clear advantage. We know it's an important one for us to win to continue in our challenge this season.

"A draw is not a disaster but it can feel like that in this league with the make up of it. Sometimes a draw can cost you a league title."