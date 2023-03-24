Arsenal thrashed Spurs 4-0 the reverse fixture earlier in the season

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says he expects his players to be fouled "a lot" when they travel to Tottenham in Saturday's north London derby.

The Gunners head to Brisbane Road sitting fourth in the Women's Super League and still in the title race, while Spurs are ninth in the table.

"I expect a team and an opponent that will make life very hard for us on Saturday," said Eidevall.

"We will have to be on top of our game in order to win."

Arsenal go into the match on the back of a narrow defeat at Bayern Munich in Champions League but still with high hopes of reaching the last four in the return leg.

Their exploits in Europe and title push in the domestic league are in contrast to Spurs' struggles this season.

"Usually when we play against Spurs they are a very physical side and they foul a lot," Eidevall added.

"We need to handle that together with the referee but we are ready for that. We know the pitch is not perfect there and we know it's going to be a physical game so we focus on what we can control and if we do that we are confident we can win the game."

Spurs recently sacked manager Rehanne Skinner after a run of nine successive defeats.

Skinner's former assistant Vicky Jepson oversaw a victory against bottom club Leicester last time out, but Spurs are by no means out of relegation danger yet.

Jepson, who confirmed Canada defender Shelina Zadorsky will miss the game through illness, said: "There's zero pressure on us. No-one is expecting Tottenham to win.

"We're the underdogs and when you're the underdogs it gives you that extra motivation to try and surprise people."

Taylor could make second Gunners bow

Eidevall's biggest issue appears to be a mounting injury list with Australia international Steph Catley joining the likes of long-term absentees Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead on the treatment table.

However, the Swedish manager has confirmed that he will have Jodie Taylor available this weekend after the 36-year-old returned for a second spell after her contract with San Diego Wave expired.

Taylor, capped 51 times by England, scored 10 goals in 17 appearances for Arsenal during an injury-hit spell between 2016-17, but has not played for two months so is likely to have a restricted role.

"We have to be realistic, she hasn't played for quite a well," Eidevall said. "We need to give her time but we can see her as a player who can impact our culture and environment in positive way not just in training but hopefully also matches."