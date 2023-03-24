Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Midfielder Mark Sykes has made 32 appearances for Bristol City this season in the Championship

Bristol City midfielder Mark Sykes has been suspended for four matches by the Football Association for an act of violent conduct during the team's 2-0 loss to Swansea City on Sunday.

The incident in the 81st minute of the game was not seen by the match officials but was caught on camera.

Sykes, 25, denied the charge but it was proven by an independent committee.

He was given an additional one-game ban on top of the usual three for receiving a red card earlier this season.

Sykes will miss Bristol City's upcoming games at home to Reading and Middlesbrough and away at Stoke City and Watford.

Elsewhere, the club confirmed goalkeeper Harvey Wiles-Richards has signed a one-year contract extension until June 2024.

The 20-year-old, who is yet to make a first-team appearance, has played regularly in Bristol City's under-21 team and his new deal includes the option of another year beyond next summer.