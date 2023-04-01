Close menu
Championship
PrestonPreston North End12:30BlackpoolBlackpool
Venue: Deepdale, England

Preston North End v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 14Storey
  • 6Lindsay
  • 2Fernández
  • 4Whiteman
  • 44Potts
  • 8Browne
  • 10Johnson
  • 16Hughes
  • 15Parrott
  • 28Cannon

Substitutes

  • 5Bauer
  • 7Delap
  • 11Brady
  • 17Onomah
  • 18Ledson
  • 20Woodburn
  • 25Cornell

Blackpool

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Maxwell
  • 31Nelson
  • 4Gabriel
  • 3Husband
  • 2Connolly
  • 24Lyons
  • 12Dougall
  • 10Anderson
  • 22Hamilton
  • 9Yates
  • 25Rogers

Substitutes

  • 11Bowler
  • 16Carey
  • 23Thompson
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 28Patino
  • 29Garbutt
  • 32Grimshaw
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382412274294584
2Sheff Utd37217958332570
3Middlesbrough382071169422767
4Luton381713846351164
5Blackburn37194144342161
6Millwall38179124840860
7Norwich381691352411157
8Coventry3815121147371057
9West Brom371510124739855
10Watford381413114540555
11Sunderland391412135346754
12Preston381411133443-953
13Stoke38139164845348
14Bristol City381212144546-148
15Hull381211154353-1047
16Swansea381210165157-646
17Birmingham38129174250-845
18Reading38136194058-1845
19QPR38119183859-2142
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff37109182841-1339
22Huddersfield3899203253-2136
23Blackpool38811194058-1835
24Wigan38713183359-2631
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport