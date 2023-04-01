Preston North End v Blackpool

PrestonPreston North End12:30BlackpoolBlackpool
Line-ups
Preston
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Woodman
- 14Storey
- 6Lindsay
- 2Fernández
- 4Whiteman
- 44Potts
- 8Browne
- 10Johnson
- 16Hughes
- 15Parrott
- 28Cannon
Substitutes
- 5Bauer
- 7Delap
- 11Brady
- 17Onomah
- 18Ledson
- 20Woodburn
- 25Cornell
Blackpool
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Maxwell
- 31Nelson
- 4Gabriel
- 3Husband
- 2Connolly
- 24Lyons
- 12Dougall
- 10Anderson
- 22Hamilton
- 9Yates
- 25Rogers
Substitutes
- 11Bowler
- 16Carey
- 23Thompson
- 26Poveda-Ocampo
- 28Patino
- 29Garbutt
- 32Grimshaw
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
Match report to follow.