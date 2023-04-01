Luton Town v Watford

LutonLuton Town12:30WatfordWatford
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 34Horvath
- 32Osho
- 4Lockyer
- 29Bell
- 2Drameh
- 13Nakamba
- 17Mpanzu
- 45Doughty
- 22Campbell
- 9Morris
- 11Adebayo
Substitutes
- 1Shea
- 5Bradley
- 8Berry
- 10Woodrow
- 12Lansbury
- 16Burke
- 25Taylor
Watford
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Bachmann
- 22Porteous
- 15Cathcart
- 44Hoedt
- 2Ngakia
- 6Louza
- 4Choudhury
- 11Koné
- 12Sema
- 10João Pedro
- 7Davis
Substitutes
- 13Ferreira
- 18Asprilla
- 23Sarr
- 25Bacuna
- 26Hamer
- 27Kabasele
- 34Assombalonga
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match report to follow.