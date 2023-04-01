Close menu
Championship
LutonLuton Town12:30WatfordWatford
Venue: Kenilworth Road, England

Luton Town v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 32Osho
  • 4Lockyer
  • 29Bell
  • 2Drameh
  • 13Nakamba
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 45Doughty
  • 22Campbell
  • 9Morris
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 5Bradley
  • 8Berry
  • 10Woodrow
  • 12Lansbury
  • 16Burke
  • 25Taylor

Watford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Bachmann
  • 22Porteous
  • 15Cathcart
  • 44Hoedt
  • 2Ngakia
  • 6Louza
  • 4Choudhury
  • 11Koné
  • 12Sema
  • 10João Pedro
  • 7Davis

Substitutes

  • 13Ferreira
  • 18Asprilla
  • 23Sarr
  • 25Bacuna
  • 26Hamer
  • 27Kabasele
  • 34Assombalonga
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382412274294584
2Sheff Utd37217958332570
3Middlesbrough382071169422767
4Luton381713846351164
5Blackburn37194144342161
6Millwall38179124840860
7Norwich381691352411157
8Coventry3815121147371057
9West Brom371510124739855
10Watford381413114540555
11Sunderland391412135346754
12Preston381411133443-953
13Stoke38139164845348
14Bristol City381212144546-148
15Hull381211154353-1047
16Swansea381210165157-646
17Birmingham38129174250-845
18Reading38136194058-1845
19QPR38119183859-2142
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff37109182841-1339
22Huddersfield3899203253-2136
23Blackpool38811194058-1835
24Wigan38713183359-2631
