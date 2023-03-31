Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Forward Patrick Bamford missed a penalty during Leeds United's 1-0 defeat by Arsenal in October

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is back in training after playing no part in Ghana's draw with Angola on Monday.

Full-back Kieran Tierney has recovered from a calf injury but a back issue could keep William Saliba sidelined.

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto is out after injuring his ankle during Italy's win over Malta on Sunday.

Defender Max Wober is sidelined by a thigh strain, while Tyler Adams may not feature again this season after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Liam Cooper made his comeback from injury as a substitute for Scotland during their momentous win over Spain.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I have said many times this season that Leeds have got some talented players who have not put a 90-minute performance together, and they finally did that with their 4-2 win at Wolves before the international break.

I certainly don't see this as being straightforward for Arsenal but the Gunners are on this marvellous run of six successive league wins since they lost to Manchester City in February, and they always seem to find a way of getting the right result.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v DMA's frontman Tommy O'Dell

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 13 meetings with Leeds, winning 11 and drawing two.

Leeds United's most recent win against the Gunners was by 3-2 in the Premier League at Highbury in 2003, with Mark Viduka scoring a late winner.

Leeds have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past 13 league visits to Arsenal, conceding 31 goals in total.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won six consecutive Premier League games - the joint longest streak in the division this season (along with Newcastle) and equalling their best run under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners could register seven successive top-flight wins for the first time since August to October 2018 under Unai Emery.

Arsenal have equalled last season's total of 69 points with 10 matches still to play.

Mikel Arteta's side have won all seven of their home fixtures against sides currently in the bottom half of the table, scoring three or more goals on six occasions.

Bukayo Saka has 12 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season; he's the first player in 2022-23 to reach double figures for both.

Leeds United

Leeds are unbeaten in two Premier League games, winning one and drawing the other while scoring six goals in the process.

They've lost just one of their four away fixtures against the current top six, a 4-3 defeat at Tottenham.

Leeds have won just two of their 23 matches versus the Premier League leaders, drawing nine and losing 12.

The Yorkshire club are one shy of 300 top-flight away victories.

Javi Gracia lost all three of his Premier League clashes with Arsenal while Watford manager by an aggregate score of 6-0.

Jack Harrison has scored in successive league games, having only managed two goals in his previous 29 appearances in the division.

