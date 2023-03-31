Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Haaland has scored 42 goals in 37 games in all competitions for Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is doubtful because of the groin issue which forced him to miss international duty with Norway.

Midfielder Phil Foden is out following surgery to remove his appendix.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has resumed training after a five-month absence with a knee injury and may be involved, but is unlikely to start.

Darwin Nunez should be available despite withdrawing from Uruguay's squad because of a cut to his ankle.

This game is expected to come too soon for Thiago, while Calvin Ramsay is out for the remainder of the season.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Manchester City cannot afford to slip up here and lose any more ground in the title race. This is a must-win game for them.

Liverpool will play on the front foot and try to take the game to City and I am sure they will cause them some problems, but I still worry about the Reds at the other end.

Their high defensive line has been found out plenty of times this season and they are so inconsistent that I just don't trust them to hold out. I fancy City strongly in this one.

Prediction: 3-1

Sutton's full predictions v DMA'S frontman Tommy O'Dell

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are vying to complete a Premier League double against Manchester City for the third time, having done so in 2005-06 and 2015-16.

The Reds are 19 points behind their opponents in the table - the most they have trailed City immediately before facing them in a Premier League fixture.

Manchester City

City are aiming to win four consecutive league matches for the first time this season.

On the two previous occasions they have won three successive top-flight games this term they have lost their next fixture - including a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in October.

Pep Guardiola's side have won 25 of their previous 27 home matches in league and cup (D1, L1).

A sixth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions would equal their club record, a sequence they last recorded in November and December 2020.

Erling Haaland has scored 42 competitive goals in 37 games for City - the only players to have netted more in a season for a Premier League club are Ruud van Nistelrooy (2002-03) and Mohamed Salah (2017-18), who netted 44 for Manchester United and Liverpool respectively.

Liverpool

The Reds are in danger of losing three consecutive fixtures in all competitions without scoring for the first time since 2009.

Liverpool have scored 13 goals in as many away league games this season and have failed to net in four of their last five top-flight matches on the road.

Victory would ensure the Merseysiders become the fourth club to record 250 Premier League away wins, after Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has won 11 of 27 matches as a manager against Pep Guardiola, with the Spaniard claiming nine victories and seven games ending drawn (including those decided by penalty shoot-outs).

Diogo Jota has gone 29 consecutive matches without a goal for Liverpool since scoring in a 2-2 draw away to Manchester City on 10 April 2022.

