Wealdstone are ninth in the National League table and Aldershot are 18th, five points above the relegation zone

Saturday's National League game between Wealdstone and Aldershot Town has been called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

The decision was announced following an inspection at Grosvenor Vale at 10:00 BST on Saturday morning.

A statement on the Wealdstone website external-link said water was "still covering large areas of the playing surface after four days of heavy rain".

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.