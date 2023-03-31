Close menu
National League
WrexhamWrexham15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Oldham Athletic

Match report to follow.

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • BromleyBromley15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00DorkingDorking Wanderers
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • WealdstoneWealdstonePAldershotAldershot TownP
    Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
  • YeovilYeovil Town17:20SouthendSouthend United

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County4129102103366797
2Wrexham393072100356597
3Woking402191065412472
4Chesterfield392181067442371
5Barnet392071272621067
6Eastleigh40197144843564
7Boreham Wood391614944331162
8Bromley391513115549658
9Wealdstone401511145163-1256
10Solihull Moors391510145954555
11Dag & Red39167165665-955
12Southend39158164540553
13Altrincham401410165971-1252
14Oldham391211165156-547
15Maidenhead United40138194456-1247
16Halifax391210173745-846
17York401110194653-743
18Aldershot40127215468-1443
19Dorking39127205684-2843
20Gateshead37914144855-740
21Yeovil38717143243-1138
22Torquay39810214569-2434
23Scunthorpe40810224675-2934
24Maidstone United4059264386-4324
