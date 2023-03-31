Bonnyrigg Rose v Stranraer

Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose15:00StranraerStranraer
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|28
|16
|8
|4
|55
|31
|24
|56
|2
|Dumbarton
|29
|16
|6
|7
|43
|32
|11
|54
|3
|East Fife
|30
|12
|7
|11
|42
|44
|-2
|43
|4
|Annan Athletic
|30
|11
|8
|11
|51
|45
|6
|41
|5
|Forfar
|30
|11
|8
|11
|33
|37
|-4
|41
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|29
|10
|9
|10
|45
|46
|-1
|39
|7
|Stranraer
|30
|10
|7
|13
|37
|46
|-9
|37
|8
|Elgin
|28
|9
|6
|13
|39
|48
|-9
|33
|9
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|30
|8
|7
|15
|31
|45
|-14
|31
|10
|Albion
|30
|8
|6
|16
|37
|39
|-2
|30