Last updated on .From the section Irish

There were three Irish Premiership matches due to be played on Friday night

Saturday's scheduled Irish Premiership game between Ballymena United and Glenavon at the Showgrounds has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The playing surface at Warden Street was deemed unplayable following an inspection at 12:45 GMT.

Saturday's other three top flight games go ahead as planned.

Leaders Larne are away to Coleraine, while Crusaders host Carrick Rangers and Newry City entertain Cliftonville.