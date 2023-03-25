Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne and Coleraine were unable to find the net at Ballycastle Road

Larne's lead over Linfield at the top of the Irish Premiership table stands at five points after they were held to a 0-0 draw away to 10-man Coleraine.

The Invermen had enjoyed a seven-point advantage before Linfield's 5-0 win over Dungannon Swifts on Friday night.

Ronan Hale and Ryan Curran goals saw third-placed Cliftonville beat Newry City 2-1 while Crusaders defeated Carrick Rangers 3-0 at Seaview.

Ross Clarke, Jordan Owens and Declan Caddell were the Crues' goalscorers.

The match between Ballymena United and Glenavon was postponed because the pitch at the Showgrounds was adjudged to be waterlogged.

Deadlock at Coleraine

At Ballycastle Road, midfielder Aaron Jarvis was shown a red card in the 65th minute but the Bannsiders held on for a hard-earned point.

They had Gareth Deane to thank, though, the keeper producing a remarkable save in added time to deny Larne sub Thomas Maguire.

Coleraine enjoyed a bright start to the game with Aaron Jarvis forcing a fine save low to his right from Larne keeper Rohan Ferguson after 15 minutes, Andrew Scott presenting him with the chance.

At the other end, Gareth Deane proved his worth, parrying away a long range Andy Ryan effort midway through the opening half.

Ferguson was called into action again seven minutes before half-time when he got down low at his near post to deny Dean Jarvis folllowing a quickly taken free-kick from Jamie Glackin.

Conor McKendry came within inches of giving the hosts a half-time lead when his curling free-kick went just the wrong side of the post after Jamie Glackin had been hauled down on the edge of the area.

Larne upped the tempo after the break and only a wonderful fingertip save from Deane prevented Joe Thomson giving them the lead in the 56th minute.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute when Aaron Jarvis was shown the red card by referee Shane Andrews after consultation with fourth official Declan Hassan.

The midfielder appeared to be penalised following a coming together with Micheal Glynn near the touchline in front of the dug outs.

Lee Bonis must have thought he had broken the deadlock three minutes from the end when he stole in at the back post but his header from Maguire's cross went the wrong side of the post.

Maguire must have thought he had won the points for Larne in added time, only for Deane to pull off a tremendous reflex save from close range.

Midfielder Fuad Sule limped off in the closing moments with what looked a serious injury to compound a frustrating afternoon for the visitors who still hold a healthy advantage going into the split.

Wins for north Belfast clubs

Ronan Hale's sweet volley gave Cliftonville a 75th-minute lead at Newry, but Donal Scullion scrambled in the equaliser two minutes later after a corner.

Ryan Curran blasted home the winner on 80 minutes, with home manager Darren Mullen subsequently sent-off on the touchline for his protests about the winner.

Hale netted the opener after Ryan Curran had headed Chris Curran's cross into the path of the Reds' top scorer.

Newry levelled when Ryan McGivern's header ricocheted off Olajuwon Ademayo on the line, before Scullion pounced.

Paddy McLaughlin's men regained the lead after Joe Gormley headed the ball into the path of Ryan Curran who finished first time from 12 yards to secure victory for the visitors.

The first hour of the match at Seaview yielded little by way of goalmouth action but Clarke broke the deadlock with a shot across goalkeeper Ross Glendinning and into the net on 64 minutes.

Clarke turned provider as he crossed for substitute Owens to head in the second and then Jim Ervin's attempted clearance cannoned off Caddell and into the net for the home side's third.

Crusaders move above Glentoran into fourth place as they continue their excellent home form this season.