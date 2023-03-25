Close menu
European Championship Qualifying - Group A
SpainSpain3NorwayNorway0

Spain 3-0 Norway: Former Stoke and Newcastle striker Joselu scores twice on debut

Joselu celebrates scoring for Spain
Joselu is the oldest player to make a Spain debut since 2006

Former Newcastle and Stoke striker Joselu scored twice in two minutes on his international debut as Spain beat Norway in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Dani Olmo scored the opener at Malaga's La Rosaleda Stadium, turning home Alejandro Balde's cut-back.

Joselu, 32, scored two late goals in under two minutes to seal victory for Luis de la Fuente in his first outing as Spain boss.

Spain top Group A alongside Scotland, who beat Cyprus 3-0 on Saturday.

Espanyol's Joselu struggled in a two-season spell at Newcastle, scoring only seven times.

He has since netted 49 goals across 139 appearances for Alaves and Espanyol, including 13 this term.

De la Fuente replaced Luis Enrique as manager following Spain's World Cup exit on penalties against Morocco in the last 16.

Spain travel to Hampden Park to take on Scotland in their next game on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 20Carvajal Ramos
  • 4Nacho
  • 5Laporte
  • 3Balde
  • 17Iago AspasSubstituted forCeballosat 58'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 15MerinoSubstituted forRuizat 81'minutes
  • 21Olmo CarvajalSubstituted forPinoat 67'minutes
  • 7MorataSubstituted forJoseluat 81'minutes
  • 9GaviSubstituted forOyarzabalat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Porro
  • 6Martínez
  • 8Ruiz
  • 10Ceballos
  • 11Pino
  • 12Joselu
  • 13Sánchez
  • 14Gayà
  • 18Oyarzabal
  • 19Nico Williams
  • 22Zubimendi
  • 23Raya

Norway

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Nyland
  • 22PedersenSubstituted forRyersonat 74'minutes
  • 4Strandberg
  • 15Østigård
  • 5MelingSubstituted forBjørkanat 74'minutes
  • 6Berg
  • 8BergeSubstituted forSolbakkenat 74'minutes
  • 10ØdegaardBooked at 41mins
  • 16Aursnes
  • 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forStrand Larsenat 74'minutes
  • 19SørlothBooked at 51minsSubstituted forBrynhildsenat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thorsby
  • 3Gregersen
  • 7Brynhildsen
  • 9Solbakken
  • 12Karlstrøm
  • 13Selvik
  • 14Ryerson
  • 17Bjørkan
  • 18Thorstvedt
  • 20Dæhli
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 23Strand Larsen
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Spain 3, Norway 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Spain 3, Norway 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick Berg (Norway) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Nacho.

  5. Post update

    Alejandro Balde (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Norway).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodri (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alejandro Balde (Spain).

  9. Post update

    Stefan Strandberg (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Dani Ceballos (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Ola Brynhildsen replaces Alexander Sørloth.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Spain 3, Norway 0. Joselu (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodri.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Spain 2, Norway 0. Joselu (Spain) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz with a cross.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Fabián Ruiz replaces Mikel Merino.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Joselu replaces Álvaro Morata.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick Berg with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Mikel Merino tries a through ball, but Yeremy Pino is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mikel Merino (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Carvajal.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th March 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11003033
2Scotland11003033
3Georgia00000000
4Norway100103-30
5Cyprus100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004043
2Greece11003033
3R. of Ireland00000000
4Gibraltar100103-30
5Netherlands100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11002113
2North Macedonia11002113
3Ukraine00000000
4Malta100112-10
5Italy100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11002113
2Wales10101101
3Croatia10101101
4Latvia00000000
5Armenia100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11003123
2Faroe Islands10101101
3Moldova10101101
4Albania00000000
5Poland100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11004133
2Belgium11003033
3Estonia00000000
4Azerbaijan100114-30
5Sweden100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11002023
2Montenegro11001013
3Hungary00000000
4Bulgaria100101-10
5Lithuania100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11003123
2Northern Ireland11002023
3Slovenia11002113
4Kazakhstan100112-10
5Finland100113-20
6San Marino100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11005053
2Romania11002023
3Kosovo10101101
4Israel10101101
5Andorra100102-20
6Belarus100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11004043
2Bos-Herze11003033
3Slovakia10100001
4Luxembourg10100001
5Iceland100103-30
6Liechtenstein100104-40
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

