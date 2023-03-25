Last updated on .From the section Football

Joselu is the oldest player to make a Spain debut since 2006

Former Newcastle and Stoke striker Joselu scored twice in two minutes on his international debut as Spain beat Norway in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Dani Olmo scored the opener at Malaga's La Rosaleda Stadium, turning home Alejandro Balde's cut-back.

Joselu, 32, scored two late goals in under two minutes to seal victory for Luis de la Fuente in his first outing as Spain boss.

Spain top Group A alongside Scotland, who beat Cyprus 3-0 on Saturday.

Espanyol's Joselu struggled in a two-season spell at Newcastle, scoring only seven times.

He has since netted 49 goals across 139 appearances for Alaves and Espanyol, including 13 this term.

De la Fuente replaced Luis Enrique as manager following Spain's World Cup exit on penalties against Morocco in the last 16.

Spain travel to Hampden Park to take on Scotland in their next game on Tuesday.