Match ends, England U21 4, France U21 0.
Chelsea youngster Noni Madueke scored once and assisted twice as England Under-21s beat France in a friendly.
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe scored his first goal of an injury-hit season to open the scoring.
Madueke scored before setting up Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey to extend England's lead.
It had been a tough first half but second-half changes altered England's fortunes.
France came the closest before the break as Kouadio Kone forced Bolton Wanderers' James Trafford, on loan from Manchester United, into an excellent save to tip his effort from distance over the crossbar.
England were much-improved after Lee Carsley's second-half substitutions and Smith Rowe broke the deadlock as his diving header turned Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White's cross past the France goalkeeper.
Madueke extended their advantage as he turned home a Jones cut-back at the back post.
Jones scored a minute later when he backheeled a Madueke cross home from close range.
Madueke assisted once more, threading through Ramsey who drove an effort through the legs of Lucas Chevalier.
Line-ups
England U21
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Trafford
- 24SpenceSubstituted forJohnsonat 78'minutes
- 15Cresswell
- 4Colwill
- 2AaronsBooked at 59minsSubstituted forThomasat 72'minutes
- 6SkippBooked at 26minsSubstituted forDoyleat 72'minutes
- 20GomesSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 72'minutes
- 7Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forGarnerat 72'minutes
- 19ElliottSubstituted forPalmerat 73'minutes
- 10Smith RoweSubstituted forMaduekeat 66'minutes
- 9ArcherSubstituted forJonesat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Thomas
- 5Johnson
- 8J Ramsey
- 11Madueke
- 12Wood
- 13Griffiths
- 14Garner
- 16McAtee
- 17Jones
- 18Doyle
- 21Lewis
- 22Rushworth
- 23Palmer
- 32Patterson
France U21
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Chevalier
- 17Gendrey
- 2Simakan
- 5BadiashileSubstituted forLukebaat 82'minutes
- 3LarouciSubstituted forNkounkouat 63'minutes
- 19LepenantSubstituted forMassengoat 82'minutes
- 7KonéSubstituted forDioufat 74'minutes
- 22OliseBooked at 71minsSubstituted forBarcolaat 74'minutes
- 10CherkiSubstituted forLe Féeat 63'minutes
- 15AdliSubstituted forGouiriat 63'minutes
- 18AblineSubstituted forKalimuendoat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Meslier
- 4Omari
- 6Le Fée
- 8Diouf
- 9Kalimuendo
- 11Gouiri
- 12Nkounkou
- 13Massengo
- 14Lukeba
- 20Kalulu
- 21Barcola
- 23Bajic
- Referee:
- Joey Kooij
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, England U21 4, France U21 0.
Corner, France U21. Conceded by Levi Colwill.
Attempt missed. Arnaud Kalimuendo (France U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Simakan.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 4, France U21 0. Jacob Ramsey (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Noni Madueke with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, France U21. Castello Lukeba replaces Benoît Badiashile.
Substitution
Substitution, France U21. Han-Noah Massengo replaces Johann Lepenant.
Levi Colwill (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arnaud Kalimuendo (France U21).
Goal!
Goal! England U21 3, France U21 0. Curtis Jones (England U21) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Noni Madueke.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Ben Johnson replaces Djed Spence.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2, France U21 0. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, France U21. Bradley Barcola replaces Michael Olise.
Substitution
Substitution, France U21. Andy Diouf replaces Manu Koné.
Substitution
Substitution, France U21. Arnaud Kalimuendo replaces Matthis Abline.
Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Simakan (France U21).
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Cole Palmer replaces Harvey Elliott.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Tommy Doyle replaces Oliver Skipp.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Jacob Ramsey replaces Angel Gomes.