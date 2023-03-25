Last updated on .From the section Football

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke stole the show as England Under-21s strolled past France

Chelsea youngster Noni Madueke scored once and assisted twice as England Under-21s beat France in a friendly.

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe scored his first goal of an injury-hit season to open the scoring.

Madueke scored before setting up Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey to extend England's lead.

It had been a tough first half but second-half changes altered England's fortunes.

France came the closest before the break as Kouadio Kone forced Bolton Wanderers' James Trafford, on loan from Manchester United, into an excellent save to tip his effort from distance over the crossbar.

England were much-improved after Lee Carsley's second-half substitutions and Smith Rowe broke the deadlock as his diving header turned Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White's cross past the France goalkeeper.

Madueke extended their advantage as he turned home a Jones cut-back at the back post.

Jones scored a minute later when he backheeled a Madueke cross home from close range.

Madueke assisted once more, threading through Ramsey who drove an effort through the legs of Lucas Chevalier.