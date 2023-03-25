Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City move nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after overcoming stubborn hosts Hibernian to win 2-0.

Spanish midfielder Bea Prades pounced on a failed clearance to fire City into a first-half lead.

Benedicte Haaland saved Lauren Davidson's spot kick after the goalkeeper was ruled to have pulled down fellow winger Priscila Chinchilla.

But Davidson made up for that when Chinchilla earned a second penalty.

That 77th-minute strike at Meadowbank Stadium secured the three points to put pressure on second-placed Celtic and third-top reigning champions Rangers as the Glasgow rivals meet at Broadwood Stadium on Monday.

Hibs stay fifth, one point ahead of Partick Thistle, who host fourth-top Heart of Midlothian on Sunday as Motherwell, one point further back, visit derby rivals Hamilton Academical.

