Ross County v Celtic

First Half ends, Ross County 0, Celtic 1.
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Randall
- 30Smith
- 6Iacovitti
- 16Harmon
- 4Cancola
- 14Loturi
- 42Kenneh
- 29Edwards
- 27Brophy
- 26White
Substitutes
- 7Edwards
- 8Callachan
- 11Sims
- 15Watson
- 17Murray
- 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 21Munro
- 25Samuel
- 49Stones
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 2Johnston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 33O'Riley
- 42McGregor
- 24Iwata
- 17Neves Filipe
- 8Furuhashi
- 38Maeda
Substitutes
- 9Haksabanovic
- 14Turnbull
- 18Kobayashi
- 19Oh
- 25Bernabei
- 29Bain
- 53Summers
- 57Welsh
- 69Vata
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Goal! Ross County 0, Celtic 1. Jota (Celtic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Celtic.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Connor Randall.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.
Post update
Attempt saved. Greg Taylor (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.
Post update
Greg Taylor (Celtic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Post update
Attempt missed. Victor Loturi (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Cancola.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Matt O'Riley (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Connor Randall (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Alistair Johnston.
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Alistair Johnston tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).
Post update
Victor Loturi (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Dylan Smith.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
