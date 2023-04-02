Aston Villa Women v Chelsea Women

Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Follow live updates from Sunday's Women's Super League action
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hampton
- 12Staniforth
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 19Blindkilde
- 10Dali
- 7Lehmann
- 88Nobbs
- 20Hanson
- 8Daly
Substitutes
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 18Gregory
- 21Leat
- 24Keitley
- 28Rabjohn
- 31Littlejohn
- 36Shaw
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Musovic
- 7Carter
- 26Buchanan
- 16Eriksson
- 21Charles
- 17Fleming
- 5Ingle
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 28Cankovic
- 11Reiten
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 10James
- 15Périsset
- 18Mjelde
- 22Cuthbert
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Chelsea Women 1. Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Zecira Musovic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alisha Lehmann.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jess Carter.
Post update
Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Danielle Turner tries a through ball, but Rachel Daly is caught offside.
Post update
Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jess Carter (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jessie Fleming following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.
