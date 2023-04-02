Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1

Aston Villa Women v Chelsea Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Follow live updates from Sunday's Women's Super League action

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hampton
  • 12Staniforth
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 10Dali
  • 7Lehmann
  • 88Nobbs
  • 20Hanson
  • 8Daly

Substitutes

  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 18Gregory
  • 21Leat
  • 24Keitley
  • 28Rabjohn
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 36Shaw

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Musovic
  • 7Carter
  • 26Buchanan
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21Charles
  • 17Fleming
  • 5Ingle
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 28Cankovic
  • 11Reiten
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 10James
  • 15Périsset
  • 18Mjelde
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Chelsea Women 1. Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women).

  4. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Zecira Musovic.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alisha Lehmann.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jess Carter.

  9. Post update

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Danielle Turner tries a through ball, but Rachel Daly is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jess Carter (Chelsea Women).

  17. Post update

    Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jessie Fleming following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1713224693741
2Chelsea Women16131240142640
3Arsenal Women16122240103038
4Man City Women17122335161938
5Aston Villa Women179263226629
6Everton Women167361916324
7West Ham Women1752101730-1317
8Liverpool Women164481627-1116
9Tottenham Women1740132036-1612
10Reading Women1732121938-1911
11Leicester City Women173113939-3010
12Brighton Women1523101850-329
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport