Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women

Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 14D'Angelo
- 16Maritz
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 15McCabeBooked at 10mins
- 6Williamson
- 13Wälti
- 21Pelova
- 12Maanum
- 19Foord
- 25Blackstenius
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 5Beattie
- 18Marckese
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 22Kühl
- 26Wienroither
- 27Taylor
- 62Reid
Man City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Roebuck
- 14Morgan
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 4Aleixandri
- 25Hasegawa
- 12Angeldahl
- 9Kelly
- 7Coombs
- 11Hemp
- 21Shaw
Substitutes
- 2Casparij
- 8Fowler
- 10Castellanos
- 13Raso
- 15Ouahabi
- 22MacIver
- 42Dahou
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Delay in match because of an injury Sabrina D'Angelo (Arsenal Women).
Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).
Offside, Arsenal Women. Victoria Pelova tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.
Foul by Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sabrina D'Angelo.
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).
Rafaelle Souza (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.
Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.
Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.