The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women1

Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 14D'Angelo
  • 16Maritz
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 15McCabeBooked at 10mins
  • 6Williamson
  • 13Wälti
  • 21Pelova
  • 12Maanum
  • 19Foord
  • 25Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 5Beattie
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 22Kühl
  • 26Wienroither
  • 27Taylor
  • 62Reid

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Roebuck
  • 14Morgan
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 9Kelly
  • 7Coombs
  • 11Hemp
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 2Casparij
  • 8Fowler
  • 10Castellanos
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 22MacIver
  • 42Dahou
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  2. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Sabrina D'Angelo (Arsenal Women).

  3. Post update

    Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Victoria Pelova tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).

  7. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sabrina D'Angelo.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).

  11. Post update

    Rafaelle Souza (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

