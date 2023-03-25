Close menu

European Championship qualifying: Pick your Scotland XI to face Spain

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes and Scott McTominay came off the bench against Cyprus
Euro 2024 qualifying: Scotland v Spain
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 28 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland

After opening their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 3-0 victory over Cyprus, Scotland host Group A favourites Spain on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn debuted against the Cypriots and midfielder Scott McTominay scored twice off the bench after John McGinn's opener.

Who makes your starting XI against Spain?

Pick your Scotland XI to face Spain

