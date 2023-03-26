Last updated on .From the section Football

Wales U21s striker Josh Farrell plays for Villanovense in the Spanish fourth tier

Wales Under-21s sealed a convincing 3-0 win against Scotland in a friendly match at the Pinatar Arena in Spain.

Josh Farrell gave Wales the lead after 28 minutes before Joe Low doubled the score on his under-21s debut.

Swansea forward Josh Thomas added the third goal six minutes after the restart to seal a comfortable win for Matty Jones' side.

Scotland pushed for a way back into the game, but could not beat Eddie Beach in the Wales goal.