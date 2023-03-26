Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hearts strengthened their grip on fourth spot in the SWPL after a slender victory against Partick Thistle.

In a tightly contested game, Hearts bundled the ball over the line at the start of the second half when Thistle failed to clear their lines.

The win stretches Eva Olid's side's unbeaten run in the league to seven games and means their lead in fourth spot is 11 points.

Elsewhere, Motherwell defeated Hamilton Academical 4-1.

At New Tinto Park, Aberdeen won 3-1 to ensure bottom side Glasgow Women remain without a point this season, and Dundee United were edged out 1-0 by Spartans at home.

Celtic loanee Tiree Burchill bagged a hat-trick and Carla Boyce also found the net to give Motherwell an emphatic victory in the Lanarkshire derby.

Chloe Muir scored a consolation goal for second-botom Accies, who are now five points behind Aberdeen, who sit ninth, after their victory.

Bayley Hutchison and Eilidh Shore fired the Dons into a half-time lead before Robin Gallagher pulled one back for Glasgow Women.

But Hutchison scored her second of the match late on to seal the win.

And it was Becky Galbraith's penalty which gave eighth-place Spartans the win over United at Gussie Park.

Neve Guthrie was also shown two yellow cards in three minutes towards the end of the game as United finished with ten players.

On Saturday night, Glasgow City moved nine points clear at the top of the table after defeating Hibernian while Rangers and Celtic will have the opportunity to narrow that gap when they face each other on Monday night (19:45 BST).