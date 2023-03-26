Last updated on .From the section Football

Kazakhstan are ranked 115th in the world while Denmark are 18th

Kazakhstan scored twice late on as they came back from two goals down to stun Denmark in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Rasmus Hojlund, who scored a hat-trick against Finland on Thursday, scored twice in the first half to put the Danes in control.

Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov got one back from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

Askhat Tagybergen and Abat Aymbetov then scored two goals in three minutes to put Kazakhstan ahead with a minute of normal time remaining.

Aymbetov was sent off deep in stoppage time for a second bookable offence but Kazakhstan held on for a hugely impressive win against a side that played at last year's World Cup.