European Championship Qualifying - Group H
KazakhstanKazakhstan3DenmarkDenmark2

Kazakhstan 3-2 Denmark: Hosts fight back from two goals down to stun Danes

Abat Aimbetov celebrates scoring Kazakhstan's third goal against Denmark
Kazakhstan are ranked 115th in the world while Denmark are 18th

Kazakhstan scored twice late on as they came back from two goals down to stun Denmark in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Rasmus Hojlund, who scored a hat-trick against Finland on Thursday, scored twice in the first half to put the Danes in control.

Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov got one back from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

Askhat Tagybergen and Abat Aymbetov then scored two goals in three minutes to put Kazakhstan ahead with a minute of normal time remaining.

Aymbetov was sent off deep in stoppage time for a second bookable offence but Kazakhstan held on for a hugely impressive win against a side that played at last year's World Cup.

Line-ups

Kazakhstan

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12ShatskiyBooked at 90mins
  • 16GabyshevSubstituted forSkvortsovat 34'minutes
  • 2MaliySubstituted forErlanovat 45'minutes
  • 22Marochkin
  • 3Alip
  • 11Vorogovskiy
  • 19ZaynutdinovSubstituted forIslamkhanat 79'minutes
  • 21BeisebekovSubstituted forDarabayevat 83'minutes
  • 8Tagybergen
  • 20Orazov
  • 6SamorodovSubstituted forAymbetovat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 4Zhaksylykov
  • 5Skvortsov
  • 7Darabayev
  • 9Islamkhan
  • 10Zhumabek
  • 13Kairov
  • 14Kenesov
  • 15Shaizada
  • 17Aymbetov
  • 18Dosmagambetov
  • 23Erlanov

Denmark

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 18BahSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 65'minutes
  • 4Kjaer
  • 3Nelsson
  • 5MaehleSubstituted forKristensenat 83'minutes
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 15Nørgaard
  • 7JensenSubstituted forBillingat 65'minutes
  • 19WindSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 87'minutes
  • 11HøjlundBooked at 90mins
  • 14DamsgaardSubstituted forDaramyat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Jelert
  • 6M Jorgensen
  • 8Billing
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 10Ingvartsen
  • 12Hjulmand
  • 13Kristensen
  • 16Hermansen
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 20Daramy
  • 21Dreyer
  • 22Rønnow
Referee:
Novak Simovic

Match Stats

Home TeamKazakhstanAway TeamDenmark
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home8
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kazakhstan 3, Denmark 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kazakhstan 3, Denmark 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  4. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Abat Aymbetov (Kazakhstan) for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Philip Billing (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Abat Aymbetov (Kazakhstan).

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Nuraly Alip (Kazakhstan).

  9. Booking

    Igor Shatskiy (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Rasmus Højlund (Denmark) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Daramy (Denmark) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Rasmus Højlund (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Aslan Darabayev (Kazakhstan).

  14. Booking

    Abat Aymbetov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Kazakhstan 3, Denmark 2. Abat Aymbetov (Kazakhstan) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Yan Vorogovskiy with a cross.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark. Martin Braithwaite replaces Jonas Wind.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Kazakhstan 2, Denmark 2. Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.

  18. Post update

    Mohamed Daramy (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lev Skvortsov (Kazakhstan).

  20. Post update

    Jonas Wind (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

