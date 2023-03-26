Last updated on .From the section European Football

Portugal have won both of their Euro 2024 qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Portugal thrash Luxembourg 6-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Ronaldo, 38, broke the deadlock after nine minutes before Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva pulled Portugal further clear.

The Al Nassr forward sent his side in with a 4-0 lead at half-time, with substitutes Otavio and Rafael Leao scoring late in the second period.

Portugal top Group J after winning their opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

After scoring two against Liechtenstein on Thursday, Ronaldo further extended his record as Portugal's leading scorer in European Championship qualifiers, taking his tally to 35 in 37 appearances.

And it is back-to-back wins, without conceding a goal, for new manager Roberto Martinez, who took charge in January after ending a six-year stint with Belgium.