Match ends, Luxembourg 0, Portugal 6.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Portugal thrash Luxembourg 6-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying.
Ronaldo, 38, broke the deadlock after nine minutes before Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva pulled Portugal further clear.
The Al Nassr forward sent his side in with a 4-0 lead at half-time, with substitutes Otavio and Rafael Leao scoring late in the second period.
Portugal top Group J after winning their opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers.
After scoring two against Liechtenstein on Thursday, Ronaldo further extended his record as Portugal's leading scorer in European Championship qualifiers, taking his tally to 35 in 37 appearances.
And it is back-to-back wins, without conceding a goal, for new manager Roberto Martinez, who took charge in January after ending a six-year stint with Belgium.
Line-ups
Luxembourg
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 22MartinsBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBohnertat 45'minutes
- 2Chanot
- 7GersonSubstituted forCarlsonat 45'minutes
- 17Pinto
- 11ThillBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBorges Sanchesat 70'minutes
- 8MartinsBooked at 74minsSubstituted forThillat 82'minutes
- 16BarreiroBooked at 82mins
- 10Rodrigues
- 9SinaniSubstituted forOlesenat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mahmutovic
- 4Bohnert
- 5Curci
- 6Borges Sanches
- 12Schon
- 13Carlson
- 14Sinani
- 15Hall
- 19Olesen
- 20Rupil
- 21Thill
- 23Pereira
Portugal
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Rui Patrício
- 3António Silva
- 4Rúben Dias
- 13Danilo
- 2Dalot
- 6João PalhinhaSubstituted forJotaat 87'minutes
- 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forRafael Leãoat 75'minutes
- 19Nuno Mendes
- 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forNevesat 64'minutes
- 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 57minsSubstituted forGonçalo Ramosat 65'minutes
- 11João FélixSubstituted forOtávioat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Monteiro Pinto Leite
- 9Gonçalo Ramos
- 12Sá
- 14Vitinha
- 15Rafael Leão
- 16Otávio
- 17João Mário
- 18Neves
- 20Cancelo
- 21Jota
- 22Aussumone Biai
- 23Nunes
- Referee:
- Radu Marian Petrescu
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luxembourg 0, Portugal 6.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Otávio with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
António Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Florian Bohnert (Luxembourg).
Goal!
Goal! Luxembourg 0, Portugal 6. Rafael Leão (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rúben Neves following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Diogo Jota replaces João Palhinha.
Post update
Offside, Portugal. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Gonçalo Ramos is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Ramos.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Laurent Jans.
Post update
Penalty saved! Rafael Leão (Portugal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty Portugal. Rafael Leão draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Otávio (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Florian Bohnert (Luxembourg).
Post update
Rúben Neves (Portugal) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Sébastien Thill replaces Christopher Martins.
Booking
Leandro Barreiro (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Rafael Leão (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Leandro Barreiro (Luxembourg).