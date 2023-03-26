Last updated on .From the section Football

Mateo Retegui has scored two goals in his first two starts with Italy

Italy claimed a routine victory in Malta as they bounced back from defeat by England to gain their first points in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Mateo Retegui scored his second goal in just his second appearance for the European champions to put them ahead.

The 23-year-old headed in Sandro Tonali's cross to add to his goal in the 2-1 loss to England on Thursday.

Malta midfielder Matthew Guillaumier diverted into his own net shortly afterwards to make it two.

Roberto Mancini's side, who beat England in the Euro 2020 final, sit second in Group C after the opening two matches of qualifying.