Match ends, Malta 0, Italy 2.
Italy claimed a routine victory in Malta as they bounced back from defeat by England to gain their first points in Euro 2024 qualifying.
Mateo Retegui scored his second goal in just his second appearance for the European champions to put them ahead.
The 23-year-old headed in Sandro Tonali's cross to add to his goal in the 2-1 loss to England on Thursday.
Malta midfielder Matthew Guillaumier diverted into his own net shortly afterwards to make it two.
Roberto Mancini's side, who beat England in the Euro 2020 final, sit second in Group C after the opening two matches of qualifying.
Line-ups
Malta
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Bonello
- 13ApapSubstituted forBrownat 83'minutes
- 4Borg
- 2AttardSubstituted forMuscatat 64'minutes
- 7Mbong
- 17MuscatSubstituted forTeumaat 76'minutes
- 6Guillaumier
- 20Yankam
- 15Corbalan
- 14SatarianoSubstituted forNwokoat 64'minutes
- 23JonesSubstituted forDimechat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Camenzuli
- 5Micallef
- 8Mbong
- 9Nwoko
- 10Teuma
- 11Paiber
- 12Grech
- 16Formosa
- 18Brown
- 19Kristensen
- 21Dimech
- 22Muscat
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 1G Donnarumma
- 2Di LorenzoBooked at 36minsSubstituted forDarmianat 45'minutes
- 14ScalviniBooked at 54minsSubstituted forTolóiat 83'minutes
- 23Romagnoli
- 13Emerson
- 12Pessina
- 16Cristante
- 20TonaliSubstituted forVerrattiat 67'minutes
- 17Politano
- 19ReteguiSubstituted forScamaccaat 66'minutes
- 10GnontoSubstituted forGrifoat 22'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tolói
- 4Spinazzola
- 5Darmian
- 6Verratti
- 7Grifo
- 8Jorginho
- 9Scamacca
- 11Berardi
- 15Acerbi
- 18Frattesi
- 21Carnesecchi
- 22Meret
- Referee:
- Georgi Kabakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Malta 0, Italy 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vincenzo Grifo (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (Italy).
Post update
Steve Borg (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Matteo Politano.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (Italy).
Post update
Juan Corbalan (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Pessina (Italy).
Post update
Zach Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta. James Brown replaces Ferdinando Apap.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Rafael Tolói replaces Giorgio Scalvini.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Steve Borg (Malta).
Post update
Corner, Malta. Conceded by Emerson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joseph Mbong (Malta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Yankam.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vincenzo Grifo (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Politano (Italy).
Post update
Juan Corbalan (Malta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta. Teddy Teuma replaces Nikolai Muscat.