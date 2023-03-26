Nathanael Ogbeta produced an acrobatic celebration following his first league goal since April 2021

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has urged supporters to stick with his team as they look to secure a place in the League One play-offs.

Posh achieved a crucial 2-0 home win over rivals Derby County on Saturday despite a poor first-half performance.

And they will move into the top six if they can repeat the result against Oxford United in their next game.

"We have to stick together over this period because that will get us over the line hopefully," said Ferguson.

"The fans were great in the second half, they saw the team they want to see, that want to attack, that want to play good football, that want to fight for everything, that's what they pay their money to see.

"We need to keep them with us. Too many times this season, it's the hope that's killed them.

"Next Saturday is a totally different game, but if we win we know we are in the play-offs [places] and then it's up to us to hold on in there."

Peterborough are seventh in the table, a single point adrift of Bolton and Derby - and the former have no league game next weekend because they will be involved in the Papa John's Trophy final against Plymouth.

"We've put ourselves in a better position - I wouldn't say great - but with the league the way it is, the top four are gone and I think there are five teams trying to get into fifth and sixth. It's an eight-game season," Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

The killer second goal against Derby was scored by full-back Nathanael Ogbeta, his first for the club since arriving on loan from Swansea City.

"In previous games, I've been trying to do the same sorts of things and haven't seen the result but I've been reading mindset books and they talk about perseverance and just keep doing the same things," the 21-year-old said.

"I feel like I've had to be patient to get my goals and get my assists but now it's time to roll.

"The gaffer tried to sign me a couple of times when I was at [former club] Shrewsbury and he just pours nothing but belief into me.

"Obviously, his dad's Alex Ferguson so in terms of man-management and knowing how to get the best out of his players, he's taken a leaf out of his dad's book. He's really helped me."