Ben Sheaf: Coventry midfielder signs new deal to run until 2026
Last updated on .From the section Coventry
Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf has signed a new deal with the club to run until the summer of 2026.
The 25-year-old joined the Sky Blues from Arsenal in 2020, initially on loan, and has scored twice in 31 appearances this season.
City are just three points outside the Championship play-off places.
"Ben is now a Championship midfielder with great pedigree, who brings real quality and composure to our squad," manager Mark Robins said.
Sheaf scored the opening goal when Coventry won 4-1 at Blackpool in their last match before the international break.
They have eight games left to try and force their way into the top six, starting with a home fixture against Stoke City on Saturday.