Paul Warne took over as Derby County boss in September

Boss Paul Warne remains optimistic about Derby's play-off hopes despite falling to sixth in League One after Saturday's loss at Peterborough.

Posh condemned Derby to a third defeat in four games to move to within one point of the Rams in the play-off places with eight games left.

Derby next host third-placed Ipswich.

"Without trying to positive spin it like it's Disney World, I think it gives us something to build on this week," Warne said of the defeat.

"We have eight games, it's still in our hands really. We haven't dropped out of the play-offs, so we build for next week."

Warne said the performance against Peterborough was a "brilliant response" after suffering a 2-0 defeat against mid-table Fleetwood, which he described as a "hugely embarrassing performance" a week earlier.

Second-half goals from Ephron Mason-Clark and Nathanael Ogbeta earned Peterborough the crucial win against a faltering Derby side that failed to make the most of their limited first-half chances.

"The performance was okay, not amazing, but significantly better than last week," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"It's disappointing because our play deserved more than what we got.

"We played with such an intensity in the first half and Peterborough just hung in there, and then in the second half they kicked it up a gear and we couldn't hang on.

"We just need to be sharper in that final third.

"It's just the final decisions, and what ends up happening is the lads are that keen to impress and do things that they might rush things.

"We need to give them confidence in the final third and that is what we will try do this week."