Lee Kendall was previously goalkeeping coach with England's women's team

Manager Lee Kendall has hailed his Barry Town United players after they clinched the Cymru South title.

Kyle McLaggon scored a hat-trick as Barry beat Pontardawe Town 5-0 at Jenner Park last Saturday.

Barry will secure their return to the Cymru Premier after last season's relegation if they obtain a Tier 1 licence.

"I'm over the moon," said Kendall, who succeeded long serving manager Gavin Chesterfield earlier in the season.

Kendall told the FAW website: "The players deserve it so much because of the effort they have put in this year - that Tuesday, Thursday training and turning up every week.

"I am just so pleased for the players and the fans who have turned up in their numbers."