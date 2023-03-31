JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 31 March

Championship Conference

Bala Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 BST: This will be the sixth meeting between the sides this season - the fourth in the league. Nomads won the first meeting of the season in the league with the two subsequent games all-square while Bala were victorious in two cup meetings - winning on penalties in the Nathaniel MG Cup final and a 3-2 win in the Welsh Cup semi-final. Nomads go into the game still in second spot and 10 points ahead of fifth placed Bala.

Cardiff Met v Penybont; 19:45 BST: Penybont are currently in third spot but have a six point deduction hanging over them, pending an appeal. Penybont beat fourth placed Cardiff Met 2-1 in February after a Boxing Day victory against the Students and a 0-0 draw on 30 December.

Play-Off Conference

Caernarfon Town v Airbus UK Broughton; 19:45 BST: Caernarfon gained a point at Haverfordwest in Richard Davies' first game at the helm last weekend and are four points behind County in the race for the play-off spot. Airbus fell to their 21st league defeat of the season against Pontypridd last Saturday and the season's end cannot come quickly enough for The Wingmakers.

Saturday, 1 April

Championship Conference

Newtown v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: Saints' 7-1 win over Cardiff Met last Saturday took their season's goals tally to 96 and 33 points separate them and opponents Newtown, who are in sixth position. Newtown held Saints to a goalless draw on the opening weekend of the season but Craig Harrison's side won the subsequent two league games as well as winning 7-1 in the Welsh Cup.

Play-Off Conference

Flint Town United v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 BST: Flint's defeat at Aberystwyth last weekend leaves Lee Fowler's men just above the second from bottom Seasiders on goal difference. County remain in the driving seat for the play-off spot and three points clear of Pontypridd in eighth spot.

Pontypridd United v Aberystwyth Town; 17:15 BST: Pontypridd are unbeaten in six games since the season split and have moved up the table and within three points of seventh placed Haverfordwest. Aberystwyth, although they remain in the bottom two, have won three of their last four games to give them a fighting chance of escaping the drop.