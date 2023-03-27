Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Emerson Royal was substituted in the 93rd minute of Brazil's defeat by Morocco

Tottenham right-back Emerson Royal requires surgery on a knee injury sustained while on international duty with Brazil.

He was injured during stoppage time at the end of Brazil's 2-1 friendly defeat by Morocco on Saturday.

Tottenham believe the 24-year-old could return before the end of the Premier League season.

Emerson has scored two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season.

He joined the north London club from Barcelona in August 2021.

Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League but are searching for a new manager after parting ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday.