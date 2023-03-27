Close menu
European Championship Qualifying - Group B
NetherlandsNetherlands1GibraltarGibraltar0

Netherlands v Gibraltar

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Cillessen
  • 22Dumfries
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Aké
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 18Wieffer
  • 10Depay
  • 11Berghuis
  • 19Weghorst
  • 12Simons

Substitutes

  • 2Timber
  • 6Taylor
  • 7Malen
  • 9Gakpo
  • 13Flekken
  • 14Klaassen
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Malacia
  • 17Blind
  • 20Gravenberch
  • 21Brobbey
  • 23Verbruggen

Gibraltar

Formation 5-4-1

  • 23Coleing
  • 4Sergeant
  • 14Chipolina
  • 6Lopes
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 20Britto
  • 10Walker
  • 22Torrilla
  • 17Ronan
  • 7CasciaroBooked at 12mins
  • 21Coombes

Substitutes

  • 1Banda
  • 2Jolley
  • 3Chipolina
  • 5Hartman
  • 8Pozo
  • 9Styche
  • 11Valarino
  • 13Hankins
  • 15Santos
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 18Hernandez
  • 19Yome
Referee:
Morten Krogh

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamGibraltar
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home17
Away0
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Netherlands 1, Gibraltar 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Jamie Coombes.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Graeme Torrilla.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Xavi Simons with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Bernardo Lopes.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Wieffer.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Xavi Simons.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Gibraltar. Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero tries a through ball, but Jamie Coombes is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).

  16. Post update

    Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Nathan Aké (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Liam Walker (Gibraltar).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).

  20. Post update

    Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Monday 27th March 2023

Top Stories