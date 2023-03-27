Netherlands v Gibraltar

First Half ends, Netherlands 1, Gibraltar 0.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Cillessen
- 22Dumfries
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 5Aké
- 8Wijnaldum
- 18Wieffer
- 10Depay
- 11Berghuis
- 19Weghorst
- 12Simons
Substitutes
- 2Timber
- 6Taylor
- 7Malen
- 9Gakpo
- 13Flekken
- 14Klaassen
- 15de Roon
- 16Malacia
- 17Blind
- 20Gravenberch
- 21Brobbey
- 23Verbruggen
Gibraltar
Formation 5-4-1
- 23Coleing
- 4Sergeant
- 14Chipolina
- 6Lopes
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 20Britto
- 10Walker
- 22Torrilla
- 17Ronan
- 7CasciaroBooked at 12mins
- 21Coombes
Substitutes
- 1Banda
- 2Jolley
- 3Chipolina
- 5Hartman
- 8Pozo
- 9Styche
- 11Valarino
- 13Hankins
- 15Santos
- 16Mouelhi
- 18Hernandez
- 19Yome
- Referee:
- Morten Krogh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home83%
- Away17%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Jamie Coombes.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Graeme Torrilla.
Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.
Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Xavi Simons with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis with a cross.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Bernardo Lopes.
Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Wieffer.
Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Xavi Simons.
Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Offside, Gibraltar. Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero tries a through ball, but Jamie Coombes is caught offside.
Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).
Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nathan Aké (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Walker (Gibraltar).
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.