Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers1HamiltonHamilton Academical2

Raith Rovers 1-2 Hamilton Academical: Accies off foot of Championship table

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Hamilton Academical came from behind and survived a late red card to sink Raith Rovers and climb off the foot of the Scottish Championship.

Accies fell behind to Steve Lawson's own goal early in the second half, but soon levelled through Dylan McGowan.

Two minutes later, Benny Ashley-Seal netted what proved to be the winner, before Jean-Pierre Tiehi was sent off in stoppage time.

John Rankin's side leapfrog Cove Rangers at the bottom of the table.

They lead Cove by two points having played a game fewer, while Rovers remain seventh, 13 points clear of the bottom two.

This was the visitors' second win over their Fife hosts in a fortnight, having beaten them to win the Scottish Challenge Cup final on 26 March.

And it was a crucial victory for Accies, who were thumped 7-0 by Dundee just three days earlier.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 4MillenBooked at 90mins
  • 12LangSubstituted forat 84'minutes
  • 5NolanSubstituted forNgwenyaat 69'minutes
  • 3DickSubstituted forAkioat 79'minutes
  • 20BrownSubstituted forEsmael Gonçalvesat 79'minutes
  • 7ConnollyBooked at 86mins
  • 6SpencerSubstituted forMcGillat 69'minutes
  • 16StantonBooked at 74mins
  • 22RossSubstituted forEastonat 63'minutes
  • 10Vaughan

Substitutes

  • 11McBride
  • 15Ngwenya
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Akio
  • 23Easton
  • 24McGill
  • 29Young
  • 30Masson
  • 77Esmael Gonçalves

Hamilton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Fulton
  • 12Sparrow
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 15McGowan
  • 22Tumilty
  • 24Lawson
  • 11SmithBooked at 24minsSubstituted forZanattaat 70'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 23De BolleSubstituted forWinterat 85'minutes
  • 8Martin
  • 21Smith
  • 9Ashley-SealSubstituted forTiehiat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 10Zanatta
  • 16Stephenson
  • 17Tiehi
  • 19Winter
  • 25Owens
  • 31Smith
  • 37McGinn
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
1,691

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Raith Rovers 1, Hamilton Academical 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 1, Hamilton Academical 2.

  3. Booking

    Ross Millen (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ross Millen (Raith Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kieran Ngwenya.

  7. Dismissal

    Jean-Pierre Tiehi (Hamilton Academical) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  8. Booking

    Dario Zanatta (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    William Akio (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dario Zanatta (Hamilton Academical).

  11. Booking

    Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andy Winter replaces Lucas De Bolle.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Tom Lang went off injured after Raith Rovers had used all subs.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Martin.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. William Akio replaces Liam Dick.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Esmaël Gonçalves replaces Scott Brown.

  18. Post update

    Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Connor Smith (Hamilton Academical).

  20. Post update

    Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park31166958411754
2Dundee30158754322253
3Ayr311471056401649
4Partick Thistle311461154401448
5Morton30111094237543
6Inverness CT30119104242042
7Raith Rovers30118114239341
8Arbroath30613112841-1331
9Hamilton3077162755-2828
10Cove Rangers3168173470-3626
View full Scottish Championship table

