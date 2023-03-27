Last updated on .From the section England

Kane scored his 55th goal for England in Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine at Wembley

England striker Harry Kane has said scoring 100 goals for his country "is not out of the question".

The 29-year-old became England's all-time top scorer with 54 goals when he converted a penalty in Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifying 2-1 victory in Italy.

He added his 55th in 82 appearances when he scored in the 2-0 win against Ukraine on Sunday.

"Getting 100 will be tough for sure, but I never count out anything," said the Tottenham forward.

"I am still young - I am 29, I am still fit and strong. I want to play for England for as long as I can."

England will play Malta and North Macedonia in June in their next two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

"Every game there is I will be putting myself forward to try and play," added Kane.

"We will take it step-by-step. The next step will be trying to get into the sixties.

"A hundred is not out of the question. It will be extremely tough but we will have to see how the next few years go."

Kane overtook Wayne Rooney's 53 goals to move top of England's all-time men's goalscoring chart.

The Spurs striker now leads a group of six Englishmen to have scored more than 40 international goals. Of those, only Jimmy Greaves scored his at a faster rate - one every 1.3 games, compared with Kane's 1.5.

England's 40-plus goals club Player Goals Games Harry Kane (2015-present) 55 82 Wayne Rooney (2003-2018) 53 120 Bobby Charlton (1958-1970) 49 106 Gary Lineker (1984-1992) 48 80 Jimmy Greaves (1959-1967) 44 57 Michael Owen (1998-2008) 40 89

Kane scored 16 international goals in 2021, which is the record for England in a calendar year.

His tally for his country includes six at the 2018 World Cup and earned him the Golden Boot at the tournament.

"I am extremely passionate about my country - I love playing for England," said Kane.

"To think of all the English legends and strikers that have played the game and to be number one now is just beyond my dreams.

"Playing for England is special and to have this record is special.

"I don't think I dreamed this far. I dreamed of playing for England and scoring for England - to be record goalscorer was not even in my dreams.

"I have had so many great moments and hopefully there are more to come."

Harry Kane 'proud' to break England goalscoring record