Barry Robson is on the verge of being named Aberdeen manager until the end of the season after the 44-year-old impressed as interim boss, with talks to confirm him in post ongoing and possibly concluding this week. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Vicente Besuijen, the Aberdeen forward currently on loan to Excelsior, reckons caretaker Barry Robson has shown he can be a top manager by putting Aberdeen back in good position to qualify for European football. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Copenhagen head coach Jess Thorup is not an Aberdeen target as they search for a new manager, despite a report in his homeland. (Press & Journal) external-link

Galatasaray want to add veteran former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez, currently with Marseille, to their strikeforce along with Rangers' Alfredo Morelos for next season. (FotoMac) external-link

Galatasaray are reportedly targeting a Colombian double act as James Rodriguez, currently with Olympiacos, is top of their list of summer targets along with Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, with both players out of contract at the end of the season. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Veteran former England striker Jermain Defoe is grateful for the chance to say a proper goodbye to Rangers fans in last weekend's legends game at Ibrox after his surprise swift exit a year ago. (The Herald) external-link

Canada right-back Alistair Johnston has described his first few months with Celtic as "really special" on his return to his homeland on international duty. (The National) external-link

Striker Oh Hyeon-gyu has claimed he is "stronger" than fellow South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung, who was linked with Celtic in January, following his short spell with the Scottish champions. (Football Scotland) external-link

Johnny Kenny, the 19-year-old Celtic striker on loan to Shamrock Rovers, hopes his form at international level for Republic of Ireland Under-21s can help improve his chances of making the breakthrough to his parent club's first team. (Football Scotland) external-link

Injury fears over Sead Haksabanovic following his substitution against Bulgaria at the weekend were eased when the Celtic winger started for Montenegro against Serbia on Monday. (Football Scotland) external-link

Japan forward Daizen Maeda and Israel winger Liel Abada are major doubts for Celtic's Scottish Premiership trip to face Ross County on Sunday after returning from international duty carrying injuries, while back-up winger James Forrest is also nursing a problem. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is disappointed at on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery's omission from the Scotland Under-21 squad as he ponders the 20-year-old's future at McDiarmid Park. (The Courier) external-link

Celtic have bolstered their recruitment team by employing former Southampton scout Kevin Hamill, who covered the Scottish football market for the Premier League club and was vital in the transfers of the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama and Fraser Forster among others from the Glasgow club to the English top flight. (Football Scotland) external-link

Heart of Midlothian striking legend John Robertson has revealed that he almost signed for city rivals Hibernian after leaving Tynecastle in 1998. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link