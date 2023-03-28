Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Jonny Howson has made 269 appearances for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson has extended his contract until the end of next season.

The 34-year-old midfielder has made 39 appearances for Boro in all competitions this season.

He joined the Teessiders from Norwich in July 2017 and is the Championship promotion contenders' second longest-serving player after Dael Fry.

"He's a big part of what we do here," Boro head coach Michael Carrick told the club website. external-link

"He's had a good season, he's in great shape, and he's such a great example to the rest of the lads here."