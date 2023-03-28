Jonny Howson: Middlesbrough skipper Jonny Howson extends deal
Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson has extended his contract until the end of next season.
The 34-year-old midfielder has made 39 appearances for Boro in all competitions this season.
He joined the Teessiders from Norwich in July 2017 and is the Championship promotion contenders' second longest-serving player after Dael Fry.
"He's a big part of what we do here," Boro head coach Michael Carrick told the club website.
"He's had a good season, he's in great shape, and he's such a great example to the rest of the lads here."