Bayern Munich, seen here returning from the Uefa Super Cup final in Budapest in 2020, will only fly to a game if it is over 300km (186.4 miles) away

Further expansion of major football competitions is "questionable" given concerns about protecting the environment, says a senior figure in the European Clubs' Association.

A new agreement with world governing body Fifa around the international match calendar up to 2030 was the central aspect of the influential ECA's two-day general meeting in Budapest.

A BBC Sport report last week highlighted the number of flights, some of which are less than 100 miles, being taken by Premier League clubs.

The agreement confirms an expanded 32-team Club World Cup every four years from 2025, the launch of an annual Intercontinental Cup and a women's Club World Cup.

It also comes as the World Cup will increase to 48 teams from 2026 and the Champions League to 36 teams from 2024, while a new club competition, the Europa Conference League, is less than two seasons old.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the ECA chairman, said he did not think it was "fair" to focus exclusively on the environment and said clubs did "care" about the issue.

However, the organisation's chief executive Charlie Marshall feels there are no easy answers.

"The expansion of football, like the expansion of any other industry has to be thought about in a very different way," he told BBC Sport.

"There is a huge amount of responsibility on industries that are expanding and creating more of a footprint.

"It starts with awareness and education. We want to bring in experts and do more partnerships to help educate our clubs about what they should be doing.

"There is expansion in football. It is questionable whether you can see that continuing.

"I do see more questions asked now across football clubs and their different departments. Bayern have a system at the moment, where if they are playing a domestic game under 300km away, they will go by road. Over 300km they will fly. It would be interesting to do an equivalent in different countries."

Super League 'united us'

It is two years since the launch - and almost instant collapse - of the European Super League.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are still to return to the ECA fold and are waiting for a judgement from the European Courts of Justice over what they claim is Uefa's monopoly as an event organiser.

In the meantime, under Al-Khelaifi's stewardship, the ECA has grown in strength and size. It will soon incorporate 500 clubs, including some women's teams.

From a negative position barely a year ago, when Fifa was still pushing a biennial World Cup, they have reached an accord that allowed both Fifa president Gianni Infantino and his Uefa counterpart Aleksander Ceferin to attend Monday's gathering in the Hungarian capital.

Al-Khelaifi dispelled any doubts over his own future by pledging to continue as ECA chairman.

"Turning down Super League united us," said Al Khelaifi.

"It is not about elite clubs any more. Everyone has a voice at the ECA. We want to be inclusive and transparent. Before that was not the case. I never saw the spirit we have now. That motivated me more and more."

Clubs put their trust in Fifa and Uefa

Al Khelaifi's close personal relationship with Ceferin in particular has helped forge closer ties between the ECA and Uefa, including a joint commercial venture around TV rights for the Champions League.

And, it means there is no concern about how Uefa will handle some of the tricky wider game-related issues, including multi-club ownership and Russia's ongoing exclusion from the international game, neither of which the ECA felt concerned enough to discuss this week.

"We have full trust in Fifa and Uefa," Al Khelaifi told BBC Sport.

"We are agreed on most of the things we need. If we put collective interest above individual interest everybody will win. That is the case today. That is what has changed."