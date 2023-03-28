Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wales had beaten Scotland and drawn against Iceland in their previous group games

Wales have qualified for the Uefa European Under-17 Championship finals for the first time in their history after a 2-2 draw against Montenegro.

Two goals in first-half stoppage time from Vasilije Adzic put Montenegro in control.

Iwan Morgan replied for Wales five minutes after the break before Dylan Lawlor's header levelled with five minutes remaining.

The draw was enough for Wales to reach this summer's finals in Hungary.