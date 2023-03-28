Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Peterborough United have been based at their London Road home - now called the Weston Homes Stadium - since 1934

Peterborough United say it is "business as usual" despite the company which owns their ground calling in receivers.

London Road Peterborough Properties Ltd (LRPPL) have taken the step because of an "ongoing dispute with its primary lender", a club statement said.

Posh added that the club and LRPPL "are two separate legal entities and PUFC are fully compliant with the terms of the lease, which runs until 2039".

Peterborough are seventh in League One and looking to secure a play-off place.

"We are advised that the owners of LRPPL continue to negotiate with its primary lender and are confident that a solution can be found," the statement added.

"We look forward to our upcoming home fixture against Oxford United and the exciting League One run-in."

