International Friendlies
GermanyGermany2BelgiumBelgium3

Germany 2-3 Belgium: Kevin de Bruyne scores as Euro 2024 hosts beaten

Kevin de Bruyne scores against Germany
Kevin de Bruyne scored his ninth goal of the season for club and country

Belgium made it two wins from two under new coach Domenico Tedesco as they beat Euro 2024 hosts Germany in a friendly.

The visitors outclassed their opponents in the first half and took the lead when Yannick Carrasco fired in.

Romelu Lukaku then converted from Kevin de Bruyne's pass to make it 2-0 before Niclas Fullkrug reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.

However, De Bruyne made it 3-1 after a swift Belgium attack before Serge Gnabry added a late consolation.

The victory was Belgium's second in four days after a Lukaku hat-trick beat Sweden in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday.

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 17WolfSubstituted forVagnomanat 80'minutes
  • 4Ginter
  • 5Kehrer
  • 3RaumSubstituted forGünterat 68'minutes
  • 10Gnabry
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forNmechaat 32'minutesBooked at 49mins
  • 18WirtzSubstituted forCanat 32'minutes
  • 9FüllkrugSubstituted forBerishaat 80'minutes
  • 11WernerSubstituted forSchadeat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thiaw
  • 12Trapp
  • 13Berisha
  • 14Vagnoman
  • 16Nmecha
  • 19Götze
  • 20Günter
  • 21Schade
  • 22Leno
  • 23Can

Belgium

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Casteels
  • 21Castagne
  • 4Faes
  • 5VertonghenSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 45'minutes
  • 3Theate
  • 6OnanaBooked at 37mins
  • 8MangalaSubstituted forLaviaat 80'minutes
  • 16LukebakioSubstituted forBakayokoat 58'minutes
  • 7De BruyneSubstituted forOpendaat 80'minutes
  • 11CarrascoSubstituted forTrossardat 58'minutes
  • 10LukakuBooked at 43minsSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Debast
  • 9Trossard
  • 13Sels
  • 14De Ketelaere
  • 15Meunier
  • 17Openda
  • 18Lavia
  • 19Praet
  • 20Bornauw
  • 22Saelemaekers
  • 23Bakayoko
Referee:
Willy Delajod

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Germany 2, Belgium 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Germany 2, Belgium 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Charles De Ketelaere.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Johan Bakayoko.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Belgium. Timothy Castagne tries a through ball, but Loïs Openda is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emre Can (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Wout Faes.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 2, Belgium 3. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Schade.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Emre Can (Germany).

  10. Post update

    Johan Bakayoko (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Serge Gnabry (Germany) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).

  13. Post update

    Johan Bakayoko (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Kevin Schade replaces Timo Werner.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Mërgim Berisha replaces Niclas Füllkrug.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Josha Vagnoman replaces Marius Wolf.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Loïs Openda replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Roméo Lavia replaces Orel Mangala.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 1, Belgium 3. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.

  20. Post update

    Emre Can (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Top Stories