Match ends, Germany 2, Belgium 3.
Belgium made it two wins from two under new coach Domenico Tedesco as they beat Euro 2024 hosts Germany in a friendly.
The visitors outclassed their opponents in the first half and took the lead when Yannick Carrasco fired in.
Romelu Lukaku then converted from Kevin de Bruyne's pass to make it 2-0 before Niclas Fullkrug reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.
However, De Bruyne made it 3-1 after a swift Belgium attack before Serge Gnabry added a late consolation.
The victory was Belgium's second in four days after a Lukaku hat-trick beat Sweden in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday.
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-4-2
- 1ter Stegen
- 17WolfSubstituted forVagnomanat 80'minutes
- 4Ginter
- 5Kehrer
- 3RaumSubstituted forGünterat 68'minutes
- 10Gnabry
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forNmechaat 32'minutesBooked at 49mins
- 18WirtzSubstituted forCanat 32'minutes
- 9FüllkrugSubstituted forBerishaat 80'minutes
- 11WernerSubstituted forSchadeat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thiaw
- 12Trapp
- 13Berisha
- 14Vagnoman
- 16Nmecha
- 19Götze
- 20Günter
- 21Schade
- 22Leno
- 23Can
Belgium
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Casteels
- 21Castagne
- 4Faes
- 5VertonghenSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 45'minutes
- 3Theate
- 6OnanaBooked at 37mins
- 8MangalaSubstituted forLaviaat 80'minutes
- 16LukebakioSubstituted forBakayokoat 58'minutes
- 7De BruyneSubstituted forOpendaat 80'minutes
- 11CarrascoSubstituted forTrossardat 58'minutes
- 10LukakuBooked at 43minsSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kaminski
- 2Debast
- 9Trossard
- 13Sels
- 14De Ketelaere
- 15Meunier
- 17Openda
- 18Lavia
- 19Praet
- 20Bornauw
- 22Saelemaekers
- 23Bakayoko
- Referee:
- Willy Delajod
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 2, Belgium 3.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Charles De Ketelaere.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Johan Bakayoko.
Post update
Offside, Belgium. Timothy Castagne tries a through ball, but Loïs Openda is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Wout Faes.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 2, Belgium 3. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Schade.
Foul by Emre Can (Germany).
Post update
Johan Bakayoko (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Serge Gnabry (Germany) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).
Post update
Johan Bakayoko (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Germany. Kevin Schade replaces Timo Werner.
Substitution, Germany. Mërgim Berisha replaces Niclas Füllkrug.
Substitution, Germany. Josha Vagnoman replaces Marius Wolf.
Substitution, Belgium. Loïs Openda replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Substitution, Belgium. Roméo Lavia replaces Orel Mangala.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 1, Belgium 3. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.
Emre Can (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.