Turkey played their first home international fixture since two powerful earthquakes in the country claimed 50,000 lives.
A giant banner paying tribute to those affected was unveiled before kick-off in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia in Istanbul.
Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic scored twice to secure the win for the visitors.
The midfielder struck from close range before firing in from a rebound on the stroke of half-time.
It was a little harsh on Turkey, who had started the game as the better side.
Kerem Akturkoglu saw an excellent strike tipped behind before Galatasaray winger had an effort ruled out for offside.
But Croatia grew into the game and could have had a third goal in the second half had not Andrej Kramaric shot narrowly wide.
The win means Croatia are second in Euro 2024 qualifying Group D, level on four points with Wales.
Line-ups
Turkey
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Günok
- 2Çelik
- 3Demiral
- 4Söyüncü
- 20Kadioglu
- 6KökcüSubstituted forGülerat 67'minutes
- 5Özcan
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forTosunat 81'minutes
- 10ÇalhanogluSubstituted forYüksekat 38'minutes
- 7AktürkogluSubstituted forYilmazat 67'minutes
- 16ÜnalSubstituted forNayirat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kahveci
- 9Tosun
- 11Nayir
- 12Bayindir
- 13Elmali
- 14Yilmaz
- 15Kabak
- 18Yüksek
- 19Akaydin
- 21Güler
- 22Aydin
- 23Çakir
Croatia
Formation 4-3-3
- 1LivakovicBooked at 62mins
- 2Stanisic
- 6Sutalo
- 4GvardiolBooked at 69mins
- 3Barisic
- 10ModricSubstituted forMajerat 84'minutes
- 11Brozovic
- 8Kovacic
- 15PasalicSubstituted forJuranovicat 65'minutes
- 9KramaricSubstituted forMusaat 84'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forIvanusecat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Erlic
- 7Majer
- 12Grbic
- 13Vlasic
- 16Ivanusec
- 17Musa
- 18Orsic
- 19Sosa
- 21Vida
- 22Juranovic
- 23Labrovic
- Referee:
- Andreas Ekberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Full Time
Second Half ends, Turkey 0, Croatia 2.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Borna Barisic.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Mateo Kovacic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Dominik Livakovic (Croatia).
Attempt missed. Umut Nayir (Turkey) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Arda Güler.
Petar Musa (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey).
Substitution, Croatia. Luka Ivanusec replaces Ivan Perisic because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zeki Çelik with a cross.
Attempt saved. Lovro Majer (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Petar Musa (Croatia).
Post update
Ferdi Kadioglu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Ivan Perisic (Croatia).
Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Zeki Çelik.
Substitution, Croatia. Lovro Majer replaces Luka Modric.
Substitution, Croatia. Petar Musa replaces Andrej Kramaric.