A giant banner of the Turkish map and Turkish cities affected by earthquakes was unveiled before kick-off

Turkey played their first home international fixture since two powerful earthquakes in the country claimed 50,000 lives.

A giant banner paying tribute to those affected was unveiled before kick-off in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia in Istanbul.

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic scored twice to secure the win for the visitors.

The midfielder struck from close range before firing in from a rebound on the stroke of half-time.

Mateo Kovacic has five goals for Croatia

It was a little harsh on Turkey, who had started the game as the better side.

Kerem Akturkoglu saw an excellent strike tipped behind before Galatasaray winger had an effort ruled out for offside.

But Croatia grew into the game and could have had a third goal in the second half had not Andrej Kramaric shot narrowly wide.

The win means Croatia are second in Euro 2024 qualifying Group D, level on four points with Wales.