‘Tonight was our night. I’m looking forward to the rematch’

Captain Andy Robertson has demanded Scotland maintain their stunning start to the Euro 2024 campaign, warning that "six points doesn't qualify you".

Scott McTominay's double stunned Spain at Hampden, and Scotland now sit top of their group with two wins from two after their opening win over Cyprus.

They travel to Norway, then host Georgia, next knowing that more points could set them up for a top-two finish.

"We've got two massive games in June," Robertson said.

"If we come out of those games with the points we think we need, it'll put us in a fantastic position."

The 29-year-old Liverpool full-back emphasised the belief within the group, and hailed their level of performance against a Spain side that had not lost a European qualifier since 2014.

"We knew we had to try to get off to a good start, put them under pressure, get the fans with us - and I think we did a really good job of that," Robertson said, speaking on Viaplay.

"When you score so early, you kind of fall back a bit, and we were defending too deep at the end of that first half. But I thought the second half was a really professional performance and shows how far we've come.

"The gaffer and his team set us up so well tonight, we knew we had the game plan and could cause them problems.

"We had belief. When the gaffer took over that was what was lacking. There was a disconnect between players and fans. Playing in front of a full crowd makes a massive difference, but you've got to back it up with performances."

Clarke himself is never one to get too carried away, and he too was quick to stress that the job is far from done.

"It's a big night, it feels like a step forward, but it's only six points and you don't qualify with six points," he said.

"I'll have a couple of quiet days to calm down, and then we start preparing for two big games, because June could be a pivotal month for us."

The 59-year-old, who has led the national team since 2019, did allow his team some praise on a night where they outfought, and at times outplayed, Spain.

"I thought the players were outstanding from first minute to last," Clarke added.

"We didn't have an awful lot of possession, but what we did have, we used very, very well. When you look at the shots on goal, shots on target - it's almost equal. It means we utilised the ball very well when we had it."