Last updated on .From the section Wales

Coventry United's Ellen Jones is the only uncapped player in the squad

International friendly: Wales v Northern Ireland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 April Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Cymru Fyw, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Ellen Jones could make her international debut after being named in Wales' squad for next month's games against Northern Ireland and Portugal.

The midfielder, 20, was capped by Gemma Grainger when the current Wales manager was England Under-17s boss, but has switched international allegiance.

Grainger has also recalled Ffion Morgan and Chloe Williams, who missed out on the Pinatar Cup campaign.

Jess Fishlock is included despite OL Reign kicking off the season last week.

Jones, who is on loan at Championship side Coventry United from Leicester City, attended the Cathedral School in Cardiff before heading to university in America.

A promising tennis player, she played for Wales Under-15s before being capped eight times by England at under-17 level by Grainger.

She was called up by Grainger for a training camp in June 2022, and will now hope to make her Wales debut having opted to play for the land of her father.

This is the first Wales squad to be named since record goalscorer Helen Ward announced her retirement.

Grainger has also named Bristol City's Morgan and Manchester United's Williams - who is on loan at Blackburn - in a 26-strong squad to face Northern Ireland on 6 April at Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales then head to Guimaraes to take on Portugal at Estadio D Afonso Henriques on 11 April.

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Olivia Clark (Bristol City), Safia Middleton-Patel (Manchester United), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Charlie Estcourt (Birmingham City), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Josie Green (Leicester City), Gemma Evans (Reading), Lily Woodham(Reading), Esther Morgan (Sunderland on loan), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace), Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur), Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Megan Wynne (Southampton), Hannah Cain (Leicester City), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City), Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace), Georgia Walters (Sheffield United), Carrie Jones (Leicester City), Ella Powell (Bristol City), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Chloe Williams (Blackburn Rovers on loan), Alice Griffiths (Southampton), Ellen Jones (Coventry United on loan).