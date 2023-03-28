Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leonie Maier has won 79 caps for Germany and was part of their Euro 2013-winning squad

Everton defender Leonie Maier will leave the Women's Super League club at the end of the season to return to her native Germany.

The 30-year-old, who has made nine appearances this season, will join Frauen-Bundesliga side Hoffenheim when her contract expires.

The Germany right-back joined Everton from Arsenal in July 2021.

Maier played for Bayern Munich from 2013 to 2019, winning two titles, and helped Germany win Euro 2013.

She made her international debut earlier that year and was also part of Germany's gold medal-winning squad at the 2016 Olympics.