Macaulay Langstaff joined Notts from Gateshead in July 2022 and scored twice on his debut

History-maker Macaulay Langstaff says becoming Notts County's top league goalscorer in a season is "special" and means "more than any other record".

The 26-year-old striker scored his 40th league goal of a remarkable season in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Altrincham, to break Tom Keetley's 92-year-old mark.

Langstaff has also matched Ricky Miller's National League season record.

"To score the most goals ever for Notts in a league season is an unbelievable feeling," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It's a special feeling. I've been thinking about this one more than any other record.

"I've enjoyed myself so much this year, being part of the history at this special, special club which has been unbelievable to me.

"The National League record is one league and Notts County's all-time leading scorer in a season is every single league. This means the most to me."

Langstaff scored his 40th league goal following a quick free-kick to set his side on their way to a win which takes them top of the table - albeit having played two games more than Wrexham, who have dropped to second.

Langstaff now has at least five games left to better Keetley's total of 41 goals in all competitions, a feat he achieved for Notts in the 1930-31 campaign.

One more goal will see Langstaff move ahead of Miller's National League tally of 40 that he set for Dover in the 2016-17 season, while Paul Culpin holds the fifth-tier record of 41 league goals for Nuneaton in the 1983-84 campaign.

Langstaff said being mentioned in the same sentence as Notts "legend" Keetley is "unbelievable", but boss Luke Williams is not letting him truly savour the moment just yet.

"The gaffer keeps giving me new records to beat to keep me motivated," Langstaff added. "These are motivating factors. I will try to keep going. I don't like setting targets because if you do reach them you feel like you have got there almost and become comfortable with your goalscoring tally.

"At the end of the season I will look back and see if I am happy. Twenty is sort of the standard target so to get 40 is unbelievable. Regardless of the records I try to score every game. Once you reach a record you have to go again."

Williams joked: "It's just incredible but the British record is 43 goals from open play in one season, so Macca's achieved nothing.

"He has to stay focused and sharp. He has a lot of things to play for - team goals and individual goals. He's got some time left to try to break more records and he should go for it."