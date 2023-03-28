Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Joe Jacobson has played 30 games for Wycombe this season, scoring twice

Wycombe Wanderers captain Joe Jacobson has agreed a new contract for next season with the League One club.

The 36-year-old left-back has made 381 appearances for the club since arriving from Shrewsbury Town in 2014.

Jacobson announced the news at a sponsors' dinner external-link on Tuesday.

Wycombe reached the League One play-off final last season before losing to Sunderland and are currently eighth in the table, three points short of Bolton and Derby in fifth and sixth.

"Not many players sign for a club at the age of 27 and stay there for a decade," said Jacobson.

"My first game at Adams Park for Wycombe was the gaffer's [Matt Bloomfield] testimonial and I never thought I'd be celebrating with my own testimonial here, but I've loved every minute of my time here and I'm really happy to commit my future here for another year."

Wycombe are at home to MK Dons on Saturday.