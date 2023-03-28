Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emma Watson has broken into Rangers' first team this season

Seventeen-year-old Rangers midfielder Emma Watson has been called up to Scotland's senior squad for the first time for two April friendlies.

Rangers captain Kathy Hill and London City Lionesses forward Sarah Ewens also earned their first call-ups.

Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland face Australia in London on 7 April before hosting Costa Rica four days later.

Glasgow City's Amy Muir and fellow defender Rachel McLauchlan, of Rangers, return to the squad.

Muir, McLauchlan and Hill will provide extra defensive cover in the absence of captain and centre-half Rachel Corsie who requires surgery on a knee injury.

Celtic defender Kelly Clark, West Ham United midfielder Lisa Evans, London City Lionesses winger Jamie-Lee Napier, Crystal Palace midfielder Chloe Arthur and Bristol City forward Abi Harrison drop out of the squad that played in February's Pinatar Cup.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Eartha Cumings (Liverpool), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City).

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Kathryn Hill (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Amy Muir (Glasgow City), Emma Mukandi (Reading), Kirsty Smith (West Ham United).

Midfielders: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Samantha Kerr (Rangers), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Emma Watson (Rangers), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Fiona Brown (Rosengard), Claire Emslie (Angel City), Sarah Ewens (London City Lionesses), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester United), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Manchester United).