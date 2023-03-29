Ryan Reynolds with Rosie Hughes following Wrexham's win over Connah's Quay Nomads

Flanked as she was by two Hollywood stars, Rosie Hughes could have been forgiven for thinking that it had all been a dream.

She had just been named player of the match after scoring a late winning goal for Wrexham in front of more than 9,000 fans at the Racecourse.

But dreams are being fulfilled in this corner of north Wales, and have been ever since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became owners of the historic club in 2021.

While Wrexham's men are locked in a gripping title race with Notts County in the National League, the women's side have won the Genero Adran North - the second tier in Wales.

And a record crowd of 9,511 for a women's domestic fixture in Wales came to the Racecourse to see the team crowned champions last Sunday.

"I was thinking halfway through the game, and I couldn't believe looking around that there was that many people watching," said striker Hughes, standing alongside Reynolds and McElhenney after the 2-1 victory over Connah's Quay Nomads.

"I'm just used to a football pitch - play, and do what you have got to do.

"It feels amazing, so unreal. I just can't express the feeling I've just had. Nine thousand people coming to watch me and my team play football and I'm so glad we could win for them - and to score the winning goal."

Deadpool star Reynolds, along with his wife Blake Lively and their daughters, were among those suitably impressed and inspired by the occasion.

"What an atmosphere in here, to have Wrexham fill this stadium like they always do and come out and support this club," Reynolds said.

"Rosie's been an absolute star and were so proud of her and this entire club.

"For my kids to see that as well is so impactful for them and it will be a core memory that will stay with them their whole lives."

Co-chairman McElhenney, creator and star of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, was equally pleased.

"You think about how many people are inspired today out of the 10,000 people that are here," he said.

"How many little girls were watching Rosie and thinking, 'I want to go and do that'?

"And Rosie setting all sorts of goal records that I hope will stand for a long time. I also hope there's a little girl that's sitting in the stands right now that will come here and break them. Sorry, Rosie!"

Wrexham's squad are set to turn semi-professional should they be granted a tier-one licence and secure promotion to the Adran Premier at the end of the season.

Although they have won the Adran North title, they will need to secure the licence and then beat Adran South champions Briton Ferry Llansawel in a play-off in April to gain promotion to the top flight.

Reynolds and McElhenney pledged investment into the women's programme when they took over in February 2021.

"They've been so supportive of what we're doing," said Gemma Owen, Wrexham's head of women's football operations.

"When they came in, part of their mission statement was to look after the whole club and that included the women's and girls' side.

"They've been true to their word and have fully backed us and supported us over the last couple of years.

"Whether that's been from a financial perspective, which has allowed us to give our players the best opportunities we can in terms of facilities and additional contact with the players.

"They've given us backing with social media and promotion of the women's side, which has been invaluable to us as we're keen to grow the female game in Wrexham, in Wales and hopefully further afield."

Wrexham's current women's side was formed four years ago and Owen says the club are now ready to take the next step, pending a successful licence application and play-off victory.

"Promotion is by no means certain yet but that's what our aim is," she added.

"We desperately want to be a tier-one side and a tier-one club and we feel we're ready to do that.

"Going into tier one, if we're lucky enough and in a position to do that, that league is professional, so we are then allowed to put players on contract.

"To be able to reward them with a semi-professional contract would be the next logical step for us to be able to continue to grow our club, basically.

"It's a really good and important step for us to make, in the sense of growing our club and pushing the game forward in Wales. We as a club are in a really good position to do that."

For Hughes, scoring goals and achieving success with Wrexham is one thing, while inspiring a new generation is another.

"I want to be inspirational." added Hughes, who has scored 24 league goals this season

"You go through school where girls can't play football, it's always the boys.

"But look at what we can produce. It just goes to show that women should be able to have as much as the men can have."