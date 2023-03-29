Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

United boss Jim Goodwin believes former footballers could help referees

Using former footballers to help referees could be an "important" step to better decisions, says Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.

United called for a summit of clubs after recent VAR controversies, including a penalty awarded against them in their draw with St Mirren.

The Scottish FA are considering options to improve decision making.

"There are a lot of ex footballers who would love to be involved in football still," Goodwin said.

"They maybe don't have coaching qualifications and maybe should get involved in refereeing.

"I know the politics involved in all that kind of thing - but I wouldn't have an issue with an ex professional footballer sitting alongside a qualified referee.

"With [head of refereeing] Crawford Allan being the main man in the room and having a footballer's perspective on it.

"I think that would be really important. There is nothing against the referees and it's nothing to do with having played at any level.

"I just think that footballers could offer a different perspective on it with some of these big decisions."

United are two points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, and visit Rangers on Saturday as they bid to stay up.

Goodwin says decisions like the penalty awarded to St Mirren's Curtis Main against his side could be costly come the end of the campaign, but believes things can get better.

"I don't think things are going to change overnight," the United boss said. "I do think that it will get better, it has to improve, it has to get better.

"Those decisions are huge and its also worth remembering the clubs in the Premiership have made a significant investment already in bringing the technology in.

"Now if the technology is not going to eradicate the poor decisions, then what's the point?"