Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 2nd Leg
Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino1Roma FemminileRoma Femminile0

Barcelona Femenino v Roma Femminile

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Paños
  • 15Bronze
  • 2Paredes
  • 4León Cebrián
  • 16Rolfö
  • 14Bonmatí
  • 21Walsh
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 10Hansen
  • 20Oshoala
  • 17Paralluelo

Substitutes

  • 3Codina
  • 5Fernández Velasco
  • 7Crnogorcevic
  • 8Torrejón
  • 13Coll Lluch
  • 18da Silva Ferreira
  • 19Vilamala
  • 22Rábano
  • 23Engen
  • 24Font Oliveras
  • 25Ramírez
  • 30López Serrano

Roma Femminile

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Ceasar
  • 13Bartoli
  • 23Wenninger
  • 32Linari
  • 2Minami
  • 15Serturini
  • 10Giugliano
  • 14Losada
  • 7Alves da Silva
  • 9Giacinti
  • 11Haavi

Substitutes

  • 3Di Guglielmo
  • 5Cinotti
  • 6Landström
  • 16Ciccotti
  • 18Glionna
  • 19Selerud
  • 20Greggi
  • 27Kollmats
  • 33Kramzar
  • 52Merolla
  • 87Öhrström
Referee:
Riem Hussein

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelona FemeninoAway TeamRoma Femminile
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Keira Walsh (Barcelona Femenino).

  3. Post update

    Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Keira Walsh (Barcelona Femenino).

  5. Post update

    Valentina Giacinti (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Elisa Bartoli.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Carina Wenninger.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Elena Linari.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Keira Walsh.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino).

  12. Post update

    Valentina Giacinti (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona Femenino 1, Roma Femminile 0. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Asisat Oshoala.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucy Bronze (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Asisat Oshoala.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Annamaria Serturini (Roma Femminile) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Manuela Giugliano.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women65101911816
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines6312115610
3Real Madrid Femenino62229638
4Vllaznia Femra6006128-270

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies64201951414
2Roma Femminile6411168813
3St. Pölten Women6114722-154
4Slavia Prague Women602418-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women64111951413
2Lyon Féminines6321106411
3Juventus Femminile62319369
4Zürich Women6006226-240

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino65012962315
2FC Bayern München Ladies6501147715
3Benfica Women6204821-136
4Rosengård Women6006320-170
View full Women's Champions League tables

