Barcelona Femenino v Roma Femminile

Attempt missed. Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
Line-ups
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Paños
- 15Bronze
- 2Paredes
- 4León Cebrián
- 16Rolfö
- 14Bonmatí
- 21Walsh
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 10Hansen
- 20Oshoala
- 17Paralluelo
Substitutes
- 3Codina
- 5Fernández Velasco
- 7Crnogorcevic
- 8Torrejón
- 13Coll Lluch
- 18da Silva Ferreira
- 19Vilamala
- 22Rábano
- 23Engen
- 24Font Oliveras
- 25Ramírez
- 30López Serrano
Roma Femminile
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Ceasar
- 13Bartoli
- 23Wenninger
- 32Linari
- 2Minami
- 15Serturini
- 10Giugliano
- 14Losada
- 7Alves da Silva
- 9Giacinti
- 11Haavi
Substitutes
- 3Di Guglielmo
- 5Cinotti
- 6Landström
- 16Ciccotti
- 18Glionna
- 19Selerud
- 20Greggi
- 27Kollmats
- 33Kramzar
- 52Merolla
- 87Öhrström
- Referee:
- Riem Hussein
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Keira Walsh (Barcelona Femenino).
Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Keira Walsh (Barcelona Femenino).
Valentina Giacinti (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Elisa Bartoli.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Carina Wenninger.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Elena Linari.
Attempt blocked. Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Keira Walsh.
Foul by Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Valentina Giacinti (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona Femenino 1, Roma Femminile 0. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Asisat Oshoala.
Attempt blocked. Lucy Bronze (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Asisat Oshoala.
Attempt missed. Annamaria Serturini (Roma Femminile) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Manuela Giugliano.
Attempt blocked. Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
Attempt saved. Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.